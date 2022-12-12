23912308_web1_210113-SFE-Lyft_1

Lyft previously committed to having an all-electric fleet of vehicles by the end of 2030. 

Lyft is offering a bevy of incentives to its drivers, with the hopes that such perks will swap gas guzzlers for zero emission vehicles. 

Starting today, Lyft drivers in California who use an EV for their rides are eligible to receive a bonus of $150 if they complete 50 trips in a week. Drivers must register their EVS on Lyft's app before the end of 2023 to qualify for the bonus.

