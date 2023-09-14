Women and nonbinary Lyft drivers can now utilize a feature that matches them with women and nonbinary riders, but some behind the wheel feel that stronger safety regulations are needed for both riders and passengers rather than matching them based on gender expression.
The San Francisco-based rideshare company rolled out "Women+ Connect" in The City on Thursday, in an effort to improve safety in its cars and incentivize more women and nonbinary people to work with Lyft.
The Human Rights Campaign, which previously partnered with Lyft to offer support and resources to LGBTQ+ people, teamed with the company to launch the new program. Jared Todd, the HRC's senior press secretary, told The Examiner that one of the program's goals is to help guarantee the safety and comfort of transgender and nonbinary people who might face discrimination or harassment based on their identity.
More than half of transgender people experienced discrimination in the last year and two-thirds of trans people changed their mannerisms and the way they dress to avoid discrimination in public, according to the group.
"Think about how stressful and painful that can be to someone. No one should have to live in fear or change who they are just because they need to take a Lyft to the doctor's office or the grocery store" Todd said, adding that the feature will let transgender and nonbinary riders "know that they're getting into a safe and welcoming environment when ordering a Lyft."
Some drivers argue that the issues affecting driver and rider safety are much more complex and cannot be ameliorated with an algorithm or the tap of a screen.
Nicole Moore, the president of the Rideshare Drivers United grassroots advocacy group, said that there needs to be clear policies about what is appropriate behavior for both passengers and drivers. Moore is a part-time Lyft driver in Los Angeles, which is not one of the cities where Lyft is testing the new feature, added that there should also be a process for removing conduct violators and notifying the people affected by their actions.
"A lot of the abuse that we receive in the car is often a racial bias, bias against second-language learners and stuff like that," Moore said.
Drivers who push back on hostile customer interactions or cancel rides can find themselves at risk of getting a bad rating or no tip, practices which could lead to them having their accounts removed.
Ex // Top Stories
Base ticket prickets will increase 25 cents in two years, and then again two years later as the rail line aims to rebuild ridership
Supervisor Catherine Stefani proposed legislation that would standardize measures of nonprofit efficacy
For businesses built on bots, San Francisco companies developing the tech are hiring a lot of humans
A February report from RDU and the Asian Law caucus found that drivers of color and immigrant drivers were disproportionately impacted by having their accounts removed. That can jeopardize a driver's economic safety, as they lose out on a source of income.
"Sometimes it's temporary and sometimes it's permanent. We rarely have the opportunity to really defend ourselves, even when you have dashcam footage," Moore said.
That same report found that 53% of female rideshare drivers, and 43% of all drivers regardless of gender, experienced sexual harassment while driving. Of the drivers who said they were harassed, nearly half (47%) said they were inappropriately touched.
Uber, Lyft's biggest competitor, told The Examiner that the company has its own similar in-app feature called "Women Rider Preference," which is available to 30 countries, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil and Australia but not the U.S.
A similar feature for riders — enabling them to select a preference for a female driver when booking a trip in advance — will roll out in Latin America in the coming weeks, according to the company.
Moore told The Examiner that she believes safety regulations that have historically been applied to taxis could be tested and used on both companies.
"The companies have proven themselves that they're not going to regulate safety in a way that is adequate, and it's really time for electeds and regulators to step up in this and then enforce those rules," Moore added.
She also told The Examiner that she believes the customers and workers Lyft hopes to attract will eventually grow disillusioned with the less-than-stellar working conditions facing the ride-hailing industry.
"I just think that's a public relations strategy that answers no real problems that drivers or passengers are experiencing," she said.