Lyft

A Lyft sign is displayed in a driver's car in San Francisco, Thursday, April 27, 2023. The City is one of a handful of regions in which the company will allow women and nonbinary drivers to select similar passengers for rides, but drivers are skeptical of how meaningful the change will prove to be. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Women and nonbinary Lyft drivers can now utilize a feature that matches them with women and nonbinary riders, but some behind the wheel feel that stronger safety regulations are needed for both riders and passengers rather than matching them based on gender expression.

The San Francisco-based rideshare company rolled out "Women+ Connect" in The City on Thursday, in an effort to improve safety in its cars and incentivize more women and nonbinary people to work with Lyft.

