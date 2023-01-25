Can Uber and Lyft survive without Prop. 22?

It is not yet clear how Lyft's wait time fees will be divided. 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Don't let Lyft's late fees sneak up on you. 

The ride-share company quietly added wait time fees to its terms of service. According to the company, these fees may be charged at a per minute rate after your driver has arrived and waited at your location for more than two minutes. A grace period of five minutes will be given to Lux Black and Lux Black XL rides.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

