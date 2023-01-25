The ride-share company quietly added wait time fees to its terms of service. According to the company, these fees may be charged at a per minute rate after your driver has arrived and waited at your location for more than two minutes. A grace period of five minutes will be given to Lux Black and Lux Black XL rides.
One of San Francisco International Airport's runways will be out of commission for eight weeks
If your driver arrives early, fees will not be incurred until two minutes after the originally estimated pickup time. The charges vary by location and Lyft noted that additional costs may apply to your trip "depending on how busy it is."
Wait time fees do not apply to Lyft Shared rides. They also do not apply to Lyft Access rides, which match riders with wheelchair accessible vehicles, or Lyft Assisted rides, where drivers offer "light assistance" to riders by "providing an arm, elbow, or hand for assisting with stability, opening and closing doors, and storing light personal belongings," according to the company's website. Car seat rides are also exempted.
Riders with a disability who need more time to make it to their vehicle can submit a waiver through Lyft's website. This excludes them from wait time fees and issues refunds "for previous wait time fee charges upon request."
Lyft's addition of wait time fees comes seven years after Uber, their competitor, introduced fines of their own to its platform. While Uber's wait fees are divided between the driver and the company, it is not yet clear where Lyft's will go.