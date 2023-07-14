Supervisors against AVs

San Francisco Supervisors Aaron Peskin (left), Shamann Walton (center), and Rafael Mandelman joined dozens of Teamster Union members rallying against autonomous vehicles.

 Teamsters Joint Council 7

City officials, union members, and community leaders rallied Friday outside City Hall in favor of state legislation requiring a trained human driver to operate autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds — the same size as most commercial trucks driven by union Teamsters.

Labor leaders argued that putting into service driverless trucks would eliminate jobs from skilled union workers who are more likely to be safer on the roads.

