City officials, union members, and community leaders rallied Friday outside City Hall in favor of state legislation requiring a trained human driver to operate autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds — the same size as most commercial trucks driven by union Teamsters.
Labor leaders argued that putting into service driverless trucks would eliminate jobs from skilled union workers who are more likely to be safer on the roads.
“They want these automated cars to deliver parcels, instead of Teamster drivers that deliver for UPS under contracts with good wages and benefits,” Jason Rabinowitz, a local teamsters president, said. “They want robots to do it because they don’t have to pay.”
Several trucks that drove by City Hall during the rally honked their horns in support of keeping autonomous trucks off the roads..
The bill, AB-316, passed the Assembly in May. Rabinowitz said the union expects the Senate to also pass the bill before it heads to Gov. Gavin Newson’s desk for final approval.
Mayor London Breed said she supports keeping large autonomous trucks off San Francisco streets — at least for now.
“There’s no way we should even be having a discussion about trucks or larger vehicles, until we deal with what we are trying to deal with (the autonomous vehicles) on the ground now,” Breed said. “I wrote a letter in support of AB-316 to make sure that we are doing what we can on the state level to ensure those trucks never make it on the streets without a driver behind the wheel.”
Autonomous vehicles began operating in San Francisco in 2021 and there are more than 400 of them running in The City. Google’s Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise run the cars, but have faced opposition to expand their services from city leaders, and others.
Among their biggest criticisms are that robotaxis frequently block traffic, which Supervisor Aaron Peskin claimed happened again during a fire on Post Street early Friday morning. He said a vehicle run by Cruise blocked a truck en route to the fire and then stopped under a ladder.
A Fire Department spokesperson couldn’t confirm that the vehicle drove under a ladder.
But fire officials have said that the vehicles have plowed over fire hoses during active fires. Police also said one autonomous car drove into a shooting scene in the Mission district recently, forcing officers to stop what they were doing and get the car out of the way.
“What’s happening in San Francisco is really a fight for urban areas across this country. It is a fight for public safety. It is a fight for decent regulation. It is a fight for workers. And it’s all rolling out right now,’’ Peskin said.
The Examiner reached out to Waymo, one of the companies developing autonomous trucks, for comment but did not hear back.
Friday’s demonstration came just days after the California Public Utilities Commission tabled voting on whether Cruise and Waymo can expand their paid passenger taxi service citywide. The commission is set to take up the issue again next month.