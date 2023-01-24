spotlight Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Greg Wong Author twitter Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lafayette BART station remains closed on Tuesday morning after a person entered the trackway and was struck by a train. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train.Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter.She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” 'Brightest station in system': BART celebrates remodeled 19th St. platform A more than seven-year refurbishment project has officially been completed The individual died at the scene.BART police remain on hand and a coroner, who will determine the cause of death, has been called to the station, Stalter said.Based on eye witness accounts, foul play is not believed to have played a role and person is suspected to have been "in crisis."The Lafayette station reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Due to the residual impact of the closure, the yellow line, which services Antioch to Millbrae, is still delayed approximately 10 minutes. Transit travel highest in months for Lunar New Year BART is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, but numbers from last weekend are a promising start Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Digital Producergwong@sfexaminer.com@gregoryhwong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Transportation Roads And Traffic Greg Wong Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Greg Wong Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Millbrae sues High-Speed Rail Authority over proposed station Should Millbrae get an expanded train station or 500 units of housing? Bay Area leads the way in new electric car sales In S.F., more than a quarter of new cars are zero emissions Will a new oversight position help California’s high speed rail plans get on track? After a decade of cost, schedule, technical, regulatory, personnel and legal problems, the California high speed rail project will be getting an inspector general soon… California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose The project still faces major hurdles in Sacramento and on the Peninsula What’s next for Muni after Prop A’s defeat? Muni’s $400 million bond was supposed to get the transit system back in shape Are Cruise's self-driving cars ready for prime time? San Francisco transportation and public safety officials are skeptical Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest 1 killed, 7 injured in Oakland shooting involving multiple suspects Updated 32 min ago These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment Updated 2 hrs ago Mass shootings turn spotlight on mental health needs of Asian Americans Updated 7 min ago Suspect arrested in Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing Updated 2 hrs ago Here's when Chez Panisse will resume lunch service Updated 3 hrs ago Bright side of the storm: a chance for an ecological reset Updated 4 hrs ago San Francisco finalizes plans for 82,000 new homes by 2031 Updated 2 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Credit card 'swipe fees' are out of control. The reason is lack of competition Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco