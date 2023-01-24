BART Fleet of Future

The Lafayette BART station remains closed on Tuesday morning after a person entered the trackway and was struck by a train.

The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train.

Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter.

