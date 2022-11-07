A driverless Cruise car on Sacramento Street by the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. For the past few months, a handful of San Franciscans have been among the first people in the world to ride around in driverless robotaxis.
Once you take a ride in a truly driverless car, it’s impossible to remain a full-on skeptic. It also becomes impossible to ignore the profound impact this new technology could have on society.
For the past few months, a handful of San Franciscans have been among the first people in the world to ride around in driverless robotaxis. These autonomous cars from Cruise are not test vehicles — they’re a fully permitted commercial fleet, directly competing with taxis, Uber, Lyft and public transit. And soon, the company says, they’ll be available for the public to ride in nearly every neighborhood in The City.
I took seven driverless Cruise rides over the past month to get a sense of what it’s like to use this new service. Based on my experience, Cruise is still more of a novelty than a reliable everyday transportation option. Nearly every ride I took, my journey was gummed up by weird glitches.
But even though Cruise’s technology remains far from perfect, it fulfills its basic function: The car drives itself through the streets of San Francisco. It’s not hard to imagine a near future when Cruise and competitors like Waymo are operating major robotaxi fleets in San Francisco and other cities across the country.
That’s the future these companies have promised to their investors, and the one that state and federal regulators appear eager to bring to fruition, even if officials in San Francisco are more hesitant. The implications of this future are weighty, and there’s nowhere better to contemplate them than from the backseat of a driverless car named Macaroni.
Driverless driving style
To ride in a Cruise, you need to sign up on the company’s app and wait until you’re selected to participate. For now, the company is only allowing a limited number of people to ride with just 30 vehicles out on the streets.
The cars are only available from 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, and only in a limited part of San Francisco that stretches from Chinatown to the Sunset District, though the company recently announced plans to expand the service area to encompass much of San Francisco soon. The cars arealso unavailable during inclement weather, as I would discover the hard way.
Hailing a car is much like using Uber or Lyft. Just type in your destination and watch your car, each with a distinct cutesy name, make its way to you on the map. Cruise rides were about 10-20% cheaper than a comparable Lyft, I found.
My first ride began on Geary at Van Ness. My car, named Spider, arrived in under a minute.
I tapped a button on the app to unlock the car and hopped inside. Immediately, I was greeted by a high-pitched male voice, like a voice actor on an animated kids’ show, providing some basic safety instructions. Adding to the amusement ride atmosphere, the voice implored me to keep my hands inside the vehicle at all times. (Even grazing the car’s exterior could make it think it’s been in an accident.)
“Let’s Cruise!” the voice proclaimed after I put my seatbelt on, and we were off.
Overall, during the sum of my rides, I found Cruise’s driving style to be cautious and jerky. Though the company’s permit allows its vehicles to travel up to 30 miles per hour, the cars I rode in never topped 25.
Cruise often slows through intersections, even when it has a green light. And it appears to get “anxious” around pedestrians waiting to cross the street, sometimes braking abruptly at the sight of them or swerving slightly away. There were moments when it felt like driving with a teenager on a learner’s permit, as the New York Times recently put it in its review of a Cruise ride.
But at other times, Cruise showed more confidence. It consistently made smooth lane changes to get around double-parked or turning cars and generally seemed to time yellow lights well. It came to a complete stop at stop signs and steered clear of painted bus-only lanes.
Weird glitches
My first ride went off without a hitch until the very end. Instead of taking me to the address I typed in — the closest I could get to my apartment in the Castro while remaining within the service area — Spider inexplicably took me up the hill to the edge of Buena Vista Park. This, it turned out, would not be the last time Cruise would pick me up or drop me off in the wrong place.
As I took more rides, it quickly became clear to me that Cruise wouldn’t pick me up or drop me off everywhere within the service area. The cars simply wouldn’t travel to certain addresses. A Cruise spokesperson declined to answer a specific question about this, saying only that the company balances numerous factors to optimize pickup and drop off.
Nearly every time I rode, there were strange hiccups like this. On one occasion, my Cruise drove right past the pickup spot, only to take a long loop back and successfully pick me up eight minutes later. Two other times, my car wouldn’t move for about three minutes after I’d entered.
One foggy night in Chinatown, I wasn’t able to hail a ride due to the inclement weather. Another night, after riding out to Lafayette Park in a Cruise, a light drizzle caused a pause in service that prevented me from riding back home. I took Muni instead. Both times, service came online again within the next hour.
During another ride, my car named Bigfoot remained behind a cyclist traveling uphill on Divisadero for several blocks, averaging about seven miles per hour the whole way. Meanwhile, other cars zoomed past in the left lane.
That same ride, once we reached our destination, I remained in the car for a few moments after Examiner Photographer Craig Lee got out to position himself for a video. Despite the fact that my seatbelt was off, Bigfoot suddenly began moving and making announcements as if we were beginning a new ride. Our destination? The very same mystical spot next to Buena Vista Park. I quickly pressed the “end ride” button, and Bigfoot promptly pulled over and let me off.
That moment epitomized the uncanny nature of a driverless car ride. There’s something of the headless horseman to it; the technology is so unfathomable it feels like it belongs in the realm of the supernatural. Nearly every time I rode, other drivers and pedestrians gawked at the car with awe-struck expressions. Some drivers whipped out their phones and started filming from behind the wheel — a reminder of how reckless human drivers can be.
But Cruise precipitated a couple of genuinely concerning moments, as well. It seemed that Cruise’s reaction times in certain situations were slower than a human driver’s should have been, including one close call I experienced with an aggressive left-turning car on Franklin Street.
“Safety is the driving force behind everything we do, but we’ll never stop trying to innovate and improve," a Cruise spokesperson wrote in a statement responding to specific questions about the vehicles' performance. "Our safety record is publicly reported and we’re proud of it."
Then there’s the issue of pulling up to the curb during pickup and drop off. This has been one of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's biggest concerns in its correspondence with the state and federal agencies who control autonomous vehicle regulations. That's in addition to incidents where Cruise vehicles have stopped in the middle of the road and blocked traffic for extended periods of time — something I never witnessed or experienced.
I found that Cruise does sometimes pull over to the curb during pickup and drop off. But at other times, it fails to do so, even in situations where it would be easy for a human driver. One particularly egregious example was on Sacramento Street, at the top of Nob Hill, where on two occasions, during a drop off and a pickup, my Cruise came to a stop in the sole lane travel lane right next to a long, available stretch of white-painted curb space. Fortunately, the 1 California bus, which travels up that part of Sacramento, did not come by while the Cruise cars were blocking the road.
In response to questions about the vehicles' curbside pickup and drop off capabilities, a Cruise spokesperson again pointed to the need to balance a complex set of factors to find the optimal location, similar to the way other ride-hail and delivery companies operate.
Deeper implications
The more I rode in Cruise’s driverless cars, the more normal and routine it started to feel. But even as I zoned out in the backseat, I couldn’t help but think about the deeper implications of these futuristic rides.
I constantly compared my experience with a normal taxi or ride-hail trip, one that’s shared with “the other dude in the car,” as Uber founder Travis Kalanick infamously described his company’s drivers. When I rode in a Cruise with friends, there was no sense of awkwardness that comes with ignoring the driver and conversing among ourselves. We turned the radio on to whatever station we wanted, as loud as we wanted. When the ride was over, there was nobody to tip.
Riding in a driverless car, amorphous concerns about automation displacing human workers instantly become crystal clear. My Cruise rides quite literally replaced rides that otherwise would have provided income to a human driver. I started to see those cutesy names in a more critical light, whitewashing the workers they could render obsolete. What’s more, if these services become cheap and convenient enough, they could also pull riders off of public transit and ultimately increase congestion in cities — something transportation researchers have long warned of.
On the other hand, I appreciated that Cruise drives slowly. It follows all of the rules of the road. It’s ultra-cautious around pedestrians and cyclists. It never texts or drives drunk. It’s the kind of driver that could, in theory, save a lot of lives, especially at a time when traffic deaths are near historic highs. While I don’t think I felt safer in a Cruise than I would have driving with a considerate, sober human, I certainly felt a lot safer than I have in many a taxi or Uber with a frenzied, sleep-deprived driver.
In recent weeks, after the Ford-backed autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI shut down, there’s been a great deal of press suggesting that fully autonomous vehicles are still a distant dream. Perhaps that’s the case for personally owned self-driving cars, which must be able to handle any conceivable condition. But robotaxi fleets operating at a limited speed, in a limited geography, and only in good weather? They’re here now. And they’re only poised to expand.
It’s time to start seriously reckoning with what this new world will bring.
