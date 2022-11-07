Once you take a ride in a truly driverless car, it’s impossible to remain a full-on skeptic. It also becomes impossible to ignore the profound impact this new technology could have on society. 

For the past few months, a handful of San Franciscans have been among the first people in the world to ride around in driverless robotaxis. These autonomous cars from Cruise are not test vehicles — they’re a fully permitted commercial fleet, directly competing with taxis, Uber, Lyft and public transit. And soon, the company says, they’ll be available for the public to ride in nearly every neighborhood in The City.

A driverless Cruise car on Sacramento Street by the Fairmont Hotel

A driverless Cruise car on Sacramento Street by the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. For the past few months, a handful of San Franciscans have been among the first people in the world to ride around in driverless robotaxis.
Riding in a driverless Cruise car on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

There’s no sense of awkwardness that comes with ignoring the driver in an autonomous Cruise vehicle because there isn’t one present.
Digital screen displaying the route inside a driverless Cruise car

Digital screen displaying the route inside a driverless Cruise car on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. 

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Tags

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

