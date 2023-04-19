Downtown San Francisco pedestrians walk in rain

The series of winter storms had a dramatic impact upon daily commutes, including scooter ridership. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's wet, windy winter impacted travel across the city, disrupting public and private transportation.

As it turns out, the series of storms also had a dramatic impact upon scooter ridership.

Shared Mobility Total Trips, 2018-present

The last four months had lower ridership than just about any since shared scooters first descended on San Francisco. 

Ex // Top Stories

Lime Scooters

San Franciscans took fewer than 100,000 trips on Lime, Spin and Bird scooters in December, January, February and March. Credit: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite