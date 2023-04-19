As it turns out, the series of storms also had a dramatic impact upon scooter ridership.
At a presentation to the agency's board of directors on Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency revealed that San Franciscans took fewer than 100,000 trips on Lime, Spin and Bird scooters in December, January, February and March.
There were fewer than 100,000 shared scooter rides in each of the last four months, according to San Francisco data.
Data from the agency's dashboard published through Wednesday indicated that ridership in those four months was lower than just about any point since the COVID-19 pandemic, save for when shelter-in-place orders were in effect.
Ridership was closest to normal in March, with about 78,000 trips despite fewer scooters being available. Bird had flown the coop by then, migrating its flock of scooters away from San Francisco on Feb. 17.
The city's roads were slicker than normal on many days during those four months, as San Francisco experienced record-setting rainfall. As of Tuesday, nearly 33 inches of rain had fallen downtown since last July. That's more than 10 inches above the city's full-season average, nearly 11.5 inches more than normal to date.
Although it hasn't been as wet in April, San Franciscans are on track for another month with fewer than 100,000 trips. Through Monday, there had been 47,000 rides this month, with temperatures hovering in the 50s and 60s for most of April. Warmer weather has historically meant more riders.