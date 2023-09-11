BART riders at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco

BART riders at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Public health experts say the safety of riding on BART’s newly cramped cars amid rising COVID-19 cases comes down to the individual.

BART officially overhauled its schedule on Monday, operating shorter and, consequently, more crowded trains in and out of San Francisco, especially during rush hour.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong