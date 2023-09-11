Public health experts say the safety of riding on BART’s newly cramped cars amid rising COVID-19 cases comes down to the individual.
BART officially overhauled its schedule on Monday, operating shorter and, consequently, more crowded trains in and out of San Francisco, especially during rush hour.
Several BART trains — particularly on the Richmond-SFO Millbrae line — operating on the new schedule since the rail line’s slow rollout last week have been filled to the brim with Bay Area commuters. Some riders have complained to the press and on social media about the changes , which BART officials said will save them $12 million as the agency stares down an uncertain financial future.
BART changed its schedule one day before the start of Salesforce’s massive Dreamforce convention in The City, and amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Epidemiologists who spoke with The Examiner said people should assess both their own health risk, and the people around them, to determine if a jam-packed train is safe to ride.
UC Berkeley infectious disease expert John Swartzberg said he personally “would not feel comfortable” riding in such tight-quarters, even with a well-fitting mask, up-to-date booster protection and knowing BART’s top-notch air filtration system.
“I’m older, so my risk is much greater than somebody who’s younger and hopefully very healthy,” he told The Examiner. “Your chances of getting COVID are considerably higher if you’re squished together with lots of people indoors. I think everybody has to do their own calculus.”
Swartzberg added that the “calculus” includes both personal risk — such as age, health history and fear of contracting long -COVID — and your responsibility to protect others — such as if you live or work with older or immunocompromised individuals.
UCSF epidemiologist Monica Gandhi said she would be comfortable riding BART with or without a mask because she’s confident the vaccine will shield her from severe infection. She added that most people have immunity from the virus and should feel safe on BART trains, but those who want to avoid contracting the disease at all should wear “well- fitted and filtered” masks like an N95 or KF94.
Bay Area transit agencies loosened most of their COVID safety measures even before the federal public health order ended in May. BART’s mask mandate expired almost one year ago, though officials still encourage passengers ride with masks on.
Sixty-two percent of BART riders wore masks as of December, the last time the transit agency released such data. Despite cases increasing, neither Gandhi nor Swartzberg supported reinstituting a mask mandate on BART or most other indoor spaces. Gandhi pointed to a systematic review of studies that found mask-wearing made little to no difference in limiting the spread of COVID-19, arguing that could’ve been because people wore the wrong kinds of masks, or the right ones improperly.
BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said BART’s filtration system, which replaces air every 70 seconds, is “superior” to most indoor spaces, making their trains a “very safe place to be.”
She also added that the agency could change the schedule if certain trains become overly congested.
“We are monitoring the data and will see how things smooth out as riders adjust to the new service plan,” Trost told The Examiner. “There will likely be a few peak commuter trains that will have the worst crowding. We will be able to identify them with our data and adjust. Also, employees ride the trains, so we are all monitoring and reporting our experiences.”
Swartzberg said BART’s ventilation system can filter the virus’ airborne transmission, which he characterized as “the most important spread.” However, airflow doesn’t mitigate the “less important” droplet spread, which happens when people sneeze, cough or breathe on others. Droplet spread increases dramatically the more people are spaced closer together, as has been the case on multiple BART trains during busy hours under the revamped schedule.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have steadily increased the last two months in the U.S. Hospitalizations alone are up 23% compared to two weeks ago, according to NBC. Still, Swartzberg maintained it’s important to keep perspective that the country is in a “dramatically” better place than it was a year ago.
“While we're not doing well, we're doing so much better than any other time of the pandemic,” he said. “I think we're going to continue to see a climb in some cases. But will we reach a zenith in a week or two weeks? Or three weeks? Or three months? Who knows? There's just no way of answering that question.”