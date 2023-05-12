Public transit advocates were hoping for a bailout from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
They didn't get one.
In revisions to his state budget proposal released on Friday, Newsom made no commitment to funding public transit operations and maintained about $2 billion in cuts to public transit capital funding — money that pays for infrastructure work like rail repairs and bus purchases — that were already included in his initial proposal in January.
The budget dismayed those pushing the state to float a lifeline to transit agencies that are on the brink of financial disaster.
“Even if you're not in an urban area, Californians who rely on transit often have no other choice, and we are royally screwing them over if we don't address this issue,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, D—San Francisco, who has spearheaded efforts in the legislature to secure additional transit funding.
BART, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and other Bay Area public transit agencies are projecting major deficits in the coming years. The federal emergency aid that kept them afloat through the pandemic is nearly depleted. Meanwhile, ridership and revenues remain far below pre-pandemic levels.
Without support, the agencies have warned that they would be forced to implement drastic reductions in service.
But California has a budget crisis of its own, which Newsom is tasked with reconciling.
Between his initial budget proposal in January and his revisions on Friday, the state's fiscal picture has only gotten gloomier. The budget deficit has gone from bad ($22.5 billion) to worse ($31.5 billion).
Even those imploring the governor to do more for transit, like Wiener, acknowledge the fiscal restraints at play.
"I understand the governor is walking a tightrope," Wiener said. "With that said, I'm very disappointed that this budget does not address any of the catastrophic risks facing public transportation in California."
Wiener and fellow transit boosters were given some reason for hope, as Newsom signaled he's at least willing to continue to negotiate.
"The Administration welcomes discussion with the Legislature on potential near- and long-term solutions to support the viability of transit across the state," the budget proposal states.
That was welcome news to the California Transit Association, which has also been sounding the alarm about impending fiscal doom.
“The Association and our members look forward to working with Governor Newsom and the Legislature over the coming weeks to further identify and ultimately secure transit operations funding in the FY 2023-24 budget," The Association wrote in a press release on Friday. "We also intend to continue to work with all parties to restore the proposed cuts to transit capital funding, which will be necessary to build a robust, more efficient, and more equitable transit network for the future."
Senate Democrats have proposed $1 billion a year in transit operations funding for the next five years, but Wiener stressed they explored creative ways of paying for it to minimize the impact it would have on the state's general fund to a few hundred million.
"That is completely doable in the context of this budget," Wiener said.
Legislators had also proposed increasing taxes on large businesses to increase revenue, an idea Newsom summarily rejected.
Public transit agencies and their advocates have warned of a potential "death spiral” without intervention. In such a scenario, agencies would be forced to make steep cuts to service, which would further disincentive already transit-wary riders from returning. The further drop in ridership would reduce transit agency revenues even further, requiring even deeper cuts to service and setting off a hellish cycle.
"This is not a situation where the agencies are going to have to make a few cuts around the edges or raise fares by five or 10 cents," Wiener said. "We're looking at massive, debilitating service cuts."