The 1X California Express Muni Bus rolls along on Sacramento Street at Battery Street in San Francisco.

The new 1X California Express saves its riders quite a lot of time on their daily commute — depending where they live.

And according to ridership data obtained by The Examiner through a public records request, more than 200 riders are consistently taking advantage of it every day.

