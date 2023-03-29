The new 1X California Express saves its riders quite a lot of time on their daily commute — depending where they live.
And according to ridership data obtained by The Examiner through a public records request, more than 200 riders are consistently taking advantage of it every day.
Launched as a pilot program by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Feb. 21, the 1X California is an express bus that serves one primary purpose — quickly shuttling workers from their homes in The Richmond’s outer avenues to downtown offices.
Through its first five weeks in operation, the line averaged 213 weekday boardings. That works out to about 35 passengers on every bus, since the 1X runs just three buses toward downtown in the morning and three back to the Richmond around quitting time.
It remains to be seen whether SFMTA will value the 1X California as much as its riders do.
“The SFMTA continues to monitor this pilot and will evaluate whether to make it permanent based on the needs of our riders,” Stephen Chun, an SFMTA spokesperson, told The Examiner in an email.
It’s easy to understand the 1X’s appeal to its riders, as the time savings add up. By skipping every 1 California stop east of Arguello Boulevard and west of downtown, the 1X California makes brisk progress.
To the passenger who picks up the regular 1 California at 25th Avenue, it undoubtedly begins to feel like it makes a stop every 10 feet, crawling toward the downtown skyline in the distance.
Riding the 1X requires a bit more careful planning than the 1 California. The 1X runs once every 30 minutes, while the 1 California arrives about every eight minutes during peak weekday hours, according to Muni’s website.
But according to Muni’s trip planner, a trip from The Examiner’s California Street office in the Financial District to The Bitter End, its satellite after-hours office near Sixth Avenue and Clement Street, takes about 38 minutes on the regular 1 California.
The same trip takes an estimated 21 minutes on the 1X California.
The benefits of the 1X are not only felt by those who live closest to the ocean.
“Also, the aim of the 1X California Express pilot was to ease crowding on the 1 California,” Chun said. “While we (only) have four weeks of data since the introduction of the 1X California Express, results are inconclusive but crowding on the 1 California has declined in the peak periods and directions.”
The former 1AX California Express offered a similarly quick ride, but was suspended at the onset of the pandemic as office shut down. Mayor London Breed introduced the 1X California Express last month as she focused her offices’ efforts on downtown’s revitalization.
“Reliable and efficient transportation options are essential for our work around bringing Downtown back,” Breed said in a statement last month. “It’s good for workers who are returning to the office, and it’s good for our restaurants and shops to have more customers able to have ways to visit them. We’ve got work to do, but this is a good step in connecting the west side of our city with Downtown.”
The 1X might be a pretty reliable metric for downtown’s office recovery, as it really serves only one type of rider: one who works 9-5 downtown.
Thus far, ridership has been relatively flat, never dipping below 200 average weekday boardings, but never exceeding 223.