Outside Lands 2021

People gather near the windmill structure on day one of the Outside Lands music festival. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Getting to Outside Lands can be a challenge. Leaving it can be a nightmare.

Unless you learn to fly like festival headliners, the Foo Fighters, it can be near impossible to navigate the labyrinth of street closures, vehicle traffic, and a sea of not-so-sober concertgoers.

SFMTA Outside Lands transit map

A map of the various transit options around Outside Lands.

