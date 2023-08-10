Getting to Outside Lands can be a challenge. Leaving it can be a nightmare.
Unless you learn to fly like festival headliners, the Foo Fighters, it can be near impossible to navigate the labyrinth of street closures, vehicle traffic, and a sea of not-so-sober concertgoers.
Unsurprisingly, Outside Lands roundly discourages driving. As if steering through the maze of busy and otherwise shuttered Richmond district streets weren’t enough, parking isn’t available on the festival grounds and it’s “extremely limited” in the surrounding area, festival officials said.
The best bet is to take public transit, walk or bike.
Here’s The Examiner’s primer for planning your escape from Golden Gate Park once the music stops.
Shuttles
The festival will offer pre-paid shuttle service to and from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, next to the Civic Center BART station. The buses will begin picking patrons up at 11 a.m. and run all day, with “limited coverage” from 5 to 8 p.m., officials said.
Return shuttles will run until one hour after the music ends each night. The concert is scheduled to finish at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The bus tickets, which must be bought in advance, cost $26 for a one-day pass and $69 for a three-day ticket.
Muni
Muni is beefing up service on the N Judah and 5R Fulton Express during all three days, with trains running from 3 p.m. to midnight and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. respectively. It’s also running a special 5X Fulton Express line, which will pick up at Fulton and 30th Avenue and drop riders off at the Civic Center BART station.
Several other buses will also pass through the Golden Gate Park area on their normal routes, including the 7 Haight/Noriega, 28 19th Avenue, 29 Sunset, 44 O’Shaughnessy, 38 Geary and 38R Geary Rapid.
A complete list of Muni’s Outside Lands schedule can be viewed on the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency’s website.
BART
The transit agency doesn’t have a station near Golden Gate Park, nor will it run extra trains. But officials recommend using its trains and transferring to Muni or a prepaid shuttle, which will each take customers directly to the concert.
The N Judah will drop people off at all four downtown San Francisco stations, while the 5R Fulton Rapid will run to the Montgomery Street station.
Meanwhile, the Outside Lands shuttle will drop riders off next to Civic Center BART.
Taxis
The SFMTA is adding four temporary taxi stands around the park’s premises, active from Friday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m. They will be located at:
Southside of Fulton Street between 28th and 29th avenues
Southside of Fulton Street between 24th and 25th avenues
Northside of Fulton Street between 33rd and 34th avenues
Northside of Irving Street between 26th and 27th avenues
Uber, Lyft, Cruise/Waymo, and other vehicle pick up zones
Pick and drop-off locations for all other vehicles, including ride hail services like Uber and Lyft will be limited to the following locations, one at the north and south ends of the park:
Irving Street between 25th and 27th Avenues
Balboa & 30th Avenue (near George Washington High School)
Lyft, Outside Lands’ official rideshare partner, will have staff and signage directing people to the correct area or troubleshooting any map issues, a spokesperson told The Examiner.
And yes, even Cruise and Waymo, The City’s two polarizing autonomous vehicle fleets, will be
picking people up at those locations, spokespeople for both companies confirmed to The Examiner.
But be aware there are zones where people are “strictly prohibited” from being picked up and dropped off on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Those locations include:
Lincoln Way, between 25th and 41st Avenues
Fulton Street, between 26th to 37th Avenues
26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 32nd, 33rd, 34th, 35th, 36th and 37th Avenues, between Fulton Street and Cabrillo Street
All streets in Golden Gate Park, including Crossover
Biking
Concert-goers can ride their bike to the concert and park at designated areas in the eastern and southern sections of the park..
Baywheels will also have a station east of Transverse Drive. The festival will have on-site valets from noon to 11 p.m. who will take your bike or give you a bike when you head home.
Got all that? If not, check out this map by the SFMTA outlining the Outside Lands transit scene.