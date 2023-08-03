San Francisco Giants cruise

The Giants will sport a Cruise logo patch on their uniforms at least through 2025.

 Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants

Brace yourself jersey purists. The San Francisco Giants have finally given in.

The team is partnering with one of The City’s most polarizing companies to add an advertisement patch on all their jerseys.

