Brace yourself jersey purists. The San Francisco Giants have finally given in.
The team is partnering with one of The City’s most polarizing companies to add an advertisement patch on all their jerseys.
Starting Thursday, the Giants’ players and coaches will don uniforms with a specially designed square Cruise logo sewn on the sleeve. The patch combines the Giants’ colors with Cruise’s while “paying homage” to the scenery at and around Oracle Park, team and company officials said in a release.
Cruise, one of San Francisco’s two primary autonomous car companies, will be the Giants’ exclusive jersey sponsor through 2025.
The Giants, whose cream-colored home threads are widely considered one of the best looks in baseball, joined the growing list of Major League Baseball teams — including the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres — to add a sponsorship patch to its uniforms. Eventually, every MLB team is expected to adopt a patch on their uniform, a trend which many of the sports’ diehards and traditionalists vehemently oppose.
“Cruise is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, accessible transportation to our hometown community of San Francisco,” Jeff Miller, Vice-President of Marketing at Cruise, said in a statement. “For our partner patch, we have collaborated closely with the Giants to create a patch that pays respect to the team, the Bay and the great game of baseball.”
As part of the agreement, Cruise will also install hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations around Oracle Park.
“Our partnership with Cruise is a natural evolution as we increasingly see Giants fans and local Bay Area residents looking for safer, more sustainable ways to get to and from Oracle Park and all around our city,” Larry Baer, President and CEO of the San Francisco Giants said in a statement. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Cruise as they expand to serve more of our fans across the Bay Area.”
San Francisco in recent years has emerged as the country’s main robotaxi hub and testing ground. But The City’s relationship with Cruise and Waymo has been rife with conflict.
Ex // Top Stories
Gene Hwang's former "@X" handle is old enough to have a California driver's license, and it now belongs to the company formerly known as Twitter
Recently released antibody study found several that neutralize all known COVID-19 variants
The study found that 44% of adults have had at least one adverse childhood experience in their youth
The deal comes amid escalating tensions between San Francisco leaders and the self-driving car companies. Next week, the California Public Utilities Commission will vote on whether to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand their paid-passenger service citywide without restrictions.
Three days prior, the commission will hold a meeting with transportation officials from Los Angeles and San Francisco, Cruise and Waymo executives, and supporters and opponents of the companies.
The meeting is set to center on Cruise and Waymo cars’ interactions with first responders and law enforcement, following a number of high-profile instances in which the self-driving vehicles allegedly impeded emergency response.
Cruise’s critics have repeatedly expressed concerns about the vehicles’ rapid deployment in The City, pointing to the numerous times they’ve randomly stopped in the middle of streets and how those stops have hampered emergency vehicles and disrupted traffic.
On the same day the Giants and Cruise announced their partnership, a self-driving car was recorded stopping in the middle of an intersection where a power outage had turned off its traffic lights.
The Aug. 10 vote was originally scheduled for June 29, but has been delayed twice. The commission is widely expected to approve the proposal.
Most San Francisco public leaders and agencies, including Mayor London Breed, many San Francisco Supervisors, like President Aaron Peskin, and officials from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, have presented a unified front against the autonomous car companies and the upcoming vote.
Labor advocates have also rallied against the robotaxis, claiming that they’re eliminating jobs from service workers.
But Cruise and Waymo maintain their vehicles are ready for the streets, citing a variety of peer-reviewed traffic safety studies. They also argue their increased presence will actually generate millions of jobs. Cruise on Thursday announced they’ve agreed to a deal with two San Francisco labor unions, whose workers will be hired to install chargers and “support (Cruise) facilities” in The City, a spokesperson said.