Friday's wet weather in the San Francisco Bay Area is affecting BART riders' afternoon commute.
The transit agency announced that all of its trains are currently running at slower speeds due to wet weather. Riders are advised to add 20 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in delays. BART also advises its passengers to use the Trip Planner and check real time departures on the agency's mobile app or on its website.
According to the National Weather Service, rain was forecasted to leave the area by noon. The rest of the day is expected to be cloudy with winds blowing out of the west from 5 to 8 mph.
Wet weather was not the only hiccup BART's service encountered on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae was limited and BART asked Red Line riders to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
Riders traveling from Richmond were advised to board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to an SFO/Millbrae train. Those traveling from Millbrae were encouraged to board an SFO/Antioch train and transfer at 19th Street to a Richmond train.
BART also dealt with limited Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City. Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line were told to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train.
Riders traveling from the Berryessa Line were told to hop on a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.
