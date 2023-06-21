People riding the bike lane on Fell Street along the Panhandle

Bicyclists who use the Fell Street bike lane along the Panhandle might soon get a companion lane right across the Panhandle on Oak Street.

The protected bike lane on Fell Street is here to stay, and Oak Street could be next.

Quickly designed and installed during the depths of COVID-19, the protected bike lane that runs along the Panhandle on Fell Street was made permanent by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday.

