The protected bike lane on Fell Street is here to stay, and Oak Street could be next.
Quickly designed and installed during the depths of COVID-19, the protected bike lane that runs along the Panhandle on Fell Street was made permanent by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
Given the Fell Street bike lane’s proven popularity, the agency is now eyeing Oak Street — its twin across the park — for a similar improvement that could begin to roll out later this year.
The car-protected bike lane was established between Baker and Shrader streets in July 2020 to help alleviate crowding and encourage social distancing on the multiuse pedestrian pathway that meanders through the Panhandle.
The bike lane runs on the south side of Fell Street, directly adjacent to the Panhandle. It is separated from traffic by a three-foot-wide buffer lane lined with plastic bollards and a parking lane.
It resulted in eliminating one of four lanes for car traffic on Fell Street, but the agency noted that the seven-block stretch of Fell was already fed by three lanes on the east and narrowed back to three lanes at Shrader.
The SFMTA analyzed data over the next 30 months and found that while car traffic has increased by 9%,
the annual crash rate declined by more than 40% on Fell compared to the pre-pandemic norm.
The cost to drivers has been an average travel time of 17 seconds on weekdays and 8 seconds on weekends.
Weekend peak bike volumes have increased by 42%, according to the
SFMTA’s analysis.
“The lane reduction allows for a more cohesive design on the Fell Street corridor, and we’ve seen a reduction in collisions as well as an increase in bicyclists using the parking-protected bikeway,” Elizabeth Chen, an SFMTA transportation engineer, told the board on Tuesday.
Fell Street is not only safer than the pre-pandemic version of itself but it’s also outperformed its one-way neighbor to the south, Oak Street.
Oak Street saw its annual crash rate drop by 27% over the 30-month period reviewed by the SFMTA, short of the 42% reduction on Fell Street. Unlike Fell Street, Oak Street actually had an increase in pedestrian and bike injuries.
The SFMTA plans to install a similar bike lane on Oak Street between JFK Drive and Baker Street in 2024.