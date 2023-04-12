AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL 1

An airplane passenger flying from San Francisco International Airport faces federal charges after she allegedly yelled obscenities and threatened to kill a flight attendant, forcing the pilot to make an unplanned landing in Kansas City last week.

The incident occurred on Friday aboard an Alaska Airline flight from SFO scheduled to fly nonstop to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to a release on Monday from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

