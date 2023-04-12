An airplane passenger flying from San Francisco International Airport faces federal charges after she allegedly yelled obscenities and threatened to kill a flight attendant, forcing the pilot to make an unplanned landing in Kansas City last week.
The suspect, 32-year-old Chloe M. Dasilva, was allegedly “disruptive” during the flight and involved in a confrontation with a male flight attendant, during which she was “cussing and yelling and threatening to kill him,” authorities said.
According to a court affidavit viewed by the New York Times, at various points during the flight, she hit the bathroom door from the inside, slept in the bathroom, banged on the overhead bins, and interrupted flight attendants’ safety briefing to ask when the flight was taking off. Dasilva never touched a member of the flight crew, the paper reported.
Eventually, a flight attendant and two passengers used zip ties to restrain Dasilva. Out of caution, one of those passengers switched seats with a mother and infant who were seated in front of Dasilva.
The pilot decided to divert the flight to Kansas City International Airport instead of Chicago because “he was concerned for the safety of the passengers.” The flight then continued to Chicago without any further incident.
Dasilva, who remains in federal custody, has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.