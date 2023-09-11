With more than 30,000 people expected to attend Dreamforce in San Francisco this week, you’re going to have a tough time navigating the area around the software conference.
Dreamforce, which begins Tuesday and concludes on Thursday, runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at Moscone Center. Salesforce, the software giant based in The City, is billing it as the “biggest AI event in the world.”
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that people can expect “significant traffic congestion” on streets immediately east of 3rd Street, and between Market and Howard streets on 4th Street. Howard Street between 3rd and 4th streets is closed entirely until Sept. 17.
Caltrans will notify drivers entering The City of the closure through electronic message signs along all major freeways near the area. Additionally, SFMTA parking control officers and the San Francisco Police Department will direct the flow of traffic at key intersections during the closures.
The SFMTA encouraged commuters to ride public transit, or use alternate routes, because of the increased foot traffic. The agency doesn’t expect the temporary street closures to impact its service during the conference.
Vehicular traffic on Howard Street will detour to Harrison Street via southbound 2nd Street, or to either Folsom and Harrison streets from New Montgomery via Hawthorne. Bicyclists using Howard Street are instructed to turn north at 2nd Street to Market Street, but riders who want to stay on Howard Street can dismount at Howard and 3rd before walking their bike through the event.
Ex // Top Stories
Taking over electric power infrastructure is misguided and unnecessary, writes Bay Area Council CEO and President Jim Wunderman
After months of uncertainty, Pelosi confirms another run for congress
"Innovation is not the problem — corporate exceptionalism and arrogance is," Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told The Examiner
Dreamforce, which includes events like a benefit concert at Chase Center headlined by the Foo Fighters on Wednesday night, will also include temporary taxi stands for attendees, set up on 3rd Street between Howard and Minna streets and on Howard between 4th and 5th streets.
San Francisco’s tourism and hospitality industry is slowly emerging from a years-long slump prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of corporate gatherings and live events have brightened The City’s economic outlook.
Large-scale events, such as Dreamforce, are expected to offer additional boosts to San Francisco’s economy. Last month, the San Francisco Travel Association said Dreamforce is one of 35 events at Moscone Center this year, all of which will account for nearly 665,000 hotel room nights.
Weeks later, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the San Francisco Chronicle that this year’s event could be the last held in San Francisco if it “is impacted by the current situation with homelessness and drug use.”
Benioff claimed that organizers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will bring President Joe Biden and nearly two dozen world leaders to Moscone Center in November, are closely watching the conference.