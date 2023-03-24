Just 4% of downtown San Francisco is devoted to parking spaces, according to the Parking Reform Network. The nonprofit analyzed more than 50 cities and calculated the difference between the percentage of city's land dedicated to parking and the average of similarly sized cities, before converting that average into a number between 1-100.
"A low parking score means the city devotes much less land in its central neighborhoods to parking than the average," Thomas Carpenito, who created the Parking Reform Network's map of downtown parking, wrote in explaining the scores.
San Francisco scored a 4, the lowest of any of the cities included in the ranking. Oakland, with 14% of its downtown land dedicated to parking, had the fifth-lowest score (14). San Jose also devoted 14% of its land, which was only slightly lower than the average of 15% in similarly sized cities, having the 25th-lowest score (46).
Carpenito wrote that a city's walkability "decreases significantly with more parking in the central city," leaving little space "for anything else" while "making housing more expensive, less dense" and "farther apart."
As 2020 recedes further into the past, downtown San Francisco could look much different, even as it remains walkable.
Mayor London Breed announced last month that, as part of a plan to speed up economic recovery downtown, the city will examine the feasibility of converting unused office space to housing. The San Francisco Planning Department aims to introduce legislation allowing for "flexible zoning" at some point this summer, which the mayor's office hopes will ensure the area is "a welcoming place for the widest possible variety of commercial, cultural and residential uses and activities."