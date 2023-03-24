Downtown San Francisco pedestrians walk in rain

Just 4% of downtown San Francisco is devoted to parking spaces, according to the Parking Reform Network, making it among the most walkable central corridors in the country's major cities. 

Downtown San Francisco has, infamously, lagged behind many of its peers in recovering from the most devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to a new study, it leads other downtowns in one key characteristic.

Just 4% of downtown San Francisco is devoted to parking spaces, according to the Parking Reform Network. The nonprofit analyzed more than 50 cities and calculated the difference between the percentage of city's land dedicated to parking and the average of similarly sized cities, before converting that average into a number between 1-100.

