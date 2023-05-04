Boeing 777-300ER

A United Airlines' aircraft seen at San Francisco International Airport. 

United Airlines’ departing flights out of San Francisco International Airport will now run on sustainable aviation fuel, a biofuel similar to traditional jet fuel but carries a smaller carbon footprint, the airline announced Thursday.

It’s part of the airline’s goal to reduce 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional offsets.

