United Airlines’ departing flights out of San Francisco International Airport will now run on sustainable aviation fuel, a biofuel similar to traditional jet fuel but carries a smaller carbon footprint, the airline announced Thursday.
It’s part of the airline’s goal to reduce 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional offsets.
According to the United States Department of Energy, sustainable aviation fuel can be produced using a variety of biomass and waste resources, including corn grain, fats, oils, and grease.
These byproducts are then blended with traditional fuels to ensure similar performance and handling for aircraft. Most fuels currently use lower amounts of sustainable fuel in comparison to conventional jet fuel, with cost being a major factor in its limited adoption.
Sustainable fuels used on United flights are paid in part through the airline's Eco-Skies Alliance program, which lets participating corporations split the cost associated with buying lower-emission fuels.
The airline began using sustainable blends at Los Angeles International Airport in 2016 and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in 2022. In addition to SFO, United plans on expanding sustainable fuel use to London Heathrow Airport later this year.
The fuels used in San Francisco and Amsterdam are provided by Neste, which produces its blends through materials like cooking oil and animal fat waste. Fuel deliveries to SFO began last month, with 1.5 million gallons distributed. The remaining supply will be sent to Los Angeles and Amsterdam.