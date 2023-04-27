BART

The Pittsburg/Bay Point BART train arrives at Daly City BART Station in Daly City on Thursday, March 17, 2016.

Soon, the Bay Area’s weekend warriors — no, not those Warriors — shouldn’t have to face an agonizing wait for a BART train.

Accepting the dearth of downtown office commuters, the transit agency plans to expand the frequency of service on weekends and nights by about 50% beginning in September.

