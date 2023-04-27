Soon, the Bay Area’s weekend warriors — no, not those Warriors — shouldn’t have to face an agonizing wait for a BART train.
Accepting the dearth of downtown office commuters, the transit agency plans to expand the frequency of service on weekends and nights by about 50% beginning in September.
The longest wait for a train — system wide, at all times — is now expected to be no longer than 20 minutes. The trade-off, however, is that four of BART’s five lines will see a slight reduction in frequency of service during weekdays.
“We understand the need to adapt and change based on our ridership trends — we get it,” Michael Jones, BART’s deputy general manager, told the agency’s Board of Directors on Thursday. “We’ve listened to you, as well as our riders, on the need to improve our night and weekend service.”
BART’s board of directors reviewed the proposal on Thursday, although the session was informational and did not include a formal vote. Directors generally expressed support for the changes but insisted they be followed with rigorous data collection to test their efficacy.
“We need to keep a close watch on all of this, but I think it’s time to make a test to see how it works, and we can adjust again by February at the least…if we find something is totally out of whack, we might have to pivot quicker,” said Director Robert Raburn.
The new service plan is reflective of an existential crisis brought on by a looming fiscal cliff.
The bulk of BART’s operational funding has traditionally come from the fares riders pay. No longer buoyed by office workers making their daily commute, BART is desperate to increase ridership and revenue by upping its offerings to weekend and nighttime users. Rather than count on a return to in-person work that has yet to come to fruition, BART is eying growth where ridership has returned closer to pre-pandemic levels.
“It’s critical that BART is creative and open to recalibrating our service,” said Board of Directors President Janice Li.
Business leaders voiced concern with the plan.
"We feel strongly that your real growth potential lies in weekday commuter service," said Laura Hill, a policy director for the Bay Area Council. "Despite the rise in remote work, our regional economy still depends on public transit."
The council's employer surveys show that commuters opt not to take public transit because they are concerned with cleanliness and safety, Hill argued.
That assertion was rejected by Li, who enumerated BART's efforts to improve rider safety in recent months at the Bay Area Council's request and noted BART's ridership is closely correlated with office occupancy data.
"There are actually (Bay Area Council) members who push back and share that it's really remote work, and the flexibility that remote work offers, which has significantly impacted commute patterns, and not just safety challenges," Li said.
The daytime service cuts are necessary to make the plan cost-neutral — a key feature given the transit agency’s uncertain financial future. It’s facing an estimated $78 million in deficit beginning in 2025 when the federal COVID-19 aid that kept it afloat through the pandemic runs out. And while Bay Area leaders are loudly calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to bail out public transit agencies, though he hasn’t signaled he’ll make any such proposal.
The changes
From 9 p.m. to midnight, BART’s three evening lines would feature three trains per hour, up from the current two, reducing the average wait from 30 to 20 minutes.
During the daytime, the number of trains on most lines will be reduced from four to three — effectively increasing the average wait from 15 to 20 minutes.
Average weekday ridership continues to struggle to even approach 40% of the prepandemic norm, according to BART data.
The yellow line between Antioch and Millbrae is the exception to daytime service cuts. Given its status as the most popular line by a significant margin, BART plans to increase the number of yellow line trains from the current four to six during the day.
San Francisco International Airport, on the yellow line, would see a boost from the changes. The average wait for a train at SFO would fall from 7.5 minutes to 6.5 minutes.
BART directors pushed the agency to track segment-by-segment ridership and compare numbers before and after the changes are made.