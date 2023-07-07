Autonomous vehicle companies are slamming a group of San Francisco safe-street advocates who, earlier this week, posted a viral TikTok video of them disabling self-driving vehicles by placing cones on top of their hoods.
The video, published on Wednesday, rails against Cruise and Waymo’s presence in The City, chiding the self-driving cars for “blocking buses, emergency vehicles and everyday traffic.” It then transitions to clips of people putting cones on the hoods of stopped passenger-less vehicles – a tactic the groups claim prevents them from moving.
The group ends the video urging others to follow their cone-trend as a protest against the California Public Utilities Commission's July 13 vote to approve expansion of Cruise and Waymo’s paid passenger service citywide.
A group of San Franciscans realized that they can disable Waymo and Cruise robotaxis by placing a traffic cone on the vehicle's hood.
A TikTok user named @safestreetrebel posted the clip, which was deleted as of Friday morning. The video garnered thousands of views on the platform and millions more in a tweet posted Thursday morning.
Waymo and Cruise both dismissed the user’s accusations and the cone maneuver's effectiveness and legality.
"Not only is this understanding of how AVs (autonomous vehicles) operate incorrect, but this is vandalism and encourages unsafe and disrespectful behavior on our roadways,” Waymo spokesperson Katherine Barna told The Examiner on Friday. “We will notify law enforcement of any unwanted or unsafe interference of our vehicles on public roadways."
Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow claimed that the cone issue hasn’t “impacted our fleet in a meaningful way overall.”
The attacks mirrored thefts in Noe Valley last week
“Cruise’s fleet provides free rides to late-night service workers without more reliable transportation options, has delivered over two million meals to food insecure San Franciscans, and recovers food waste from local businesses,” she said. “Intentionally obstructing vehicles gets in the way of those efforts and risks creating traffic congestion for local residents.”
As the presence of self-driving vehicles has increased in San Francisco, so too has opposition to them. A string of viral instances last year led The City to write to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Cruise cars consistently block traffic in San Francisco.
Last month, San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson told the Los Angeles Times that the robotaxis aren’t “ready for prime time.”
But both companies maintain that their vehicles are safe for those inside the cars and the people around them. Lindow cited that no one has died or suffered a life-threatening injury from Cruise vehicles, and their cars were involved in fewer collisions than human-driven cars.
Mauricio Pena, Waymo’s Chief Safety Officer, wrote in a blog on Thursday that peer-reviewed research shows that the company is “reducing traffic injuries and fatalities in the cities where we operate.”
Autonomous vehicles haven’t resulted in any deaths in San Francisco, though a Waymo car killed a dog in The City earlier this week — though the incident was reportedly unavoidable — and an Uber self-driving car killed a pedestrian in Arizona in 2018.
@Safestreetrebel, the Tik Tok user that posted the cone video, wrote in their bio that they are “fighting for a car-free future.” Other videos on the account feature protesters advocating for carless roads in San Francisco and calling for more slow streets. Their website says they "fight for car-free spaces, transit equity, and the end of car dominance."
The CPUC was supposed to vote on June 29 on whether Cruise and Waymo can continue to expand their operations in San Francisco but the meeting was pushed to next week amid opposition from local public safety and transit officials. The commission is widely expected to approve the proposal.