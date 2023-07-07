Cruise test vehicle

A viral video shows San Franciscans putting cones on the hoods of stopped robotaxis, which they claim prevents them from moving.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Autonomous vehicle companies are slamming a group of San Francisco safe-street advocates who, earlier this week, posted a viral TikTok video of them disabling self-driving vehicles by placing cones on top of their hoods.

The video, published on Wednesday, rails against Cruise and Waymo’s presence in The City, chiding the self-driving cars for “blocking buses, emergency vehicles and everyday traffic.” It then transitions to clips of people putting cones on the hoods of stopped passenger-less vehicles – a tactic the groups claim prevents them from moving.

