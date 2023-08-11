One day after winning a milestone decision that could increase their presence in San Francisco for years to come, Cruise and Waymo will deploy their fleets of robotaxis at one of The City’s most crowded — and chaotic — events of the year.
Both autonomous vehicle giants will be operating at Outside Lands for all three days of the ultra-popular music festival, which kicks off Friday at Golden Gate Park, spokespeople for Cruise and Waymo confirmed to The Examiner.
The festival is sold out and organizers expect to draw upwards of 75,000 people each day.
The companies’ self-driving cars will be dropping off and picking up concert-goers at the festival’s two designated passenger loading zones on the north and south end of Golden Gate Park, which will also be trafficked by ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft will also be picking up and dropping off passengers.
The first is located on Irving Street between 25th and 27th Avenues, and the other is on Balboa Street and 30th Avenue.
The bustling festival will prove a compelling challenge for Cruise and Waymo’s polarizing technology. Outside Lands has historically been a transportation nightmare with endless scores of people, shuttered streets, hours-long wait times and surging prices for Uber and Lyft rides.
Cruise and Waymo have faced a flood of criticism from San Francisco leaders, first responders and labor advocates over their cars’ propensity to stop unexpectedly in the middle of San Francisco streets, disrupting emergency scenes and impeding drivers.
Those concerns were echoed on Thursday during nearly seven hours of public comment before the California Public Utilities Commission voted to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand paid passenger service without restrictions in The City and add an unlimited number of self-driving cars to their fleets.
At a CPUC hearing earlier this week, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reported almost 600 autonomous vehicles “incidents,” stops, collisions, unusual driving behavior and more on San Francisco streets since June 2022.
In addition, the San Francisco Fire Department tallied 55 incidents, five of which occurred last weekend, where a self-driving car interfered with emergency responders this year.
Cruise and Waymo didn’t disclose data on the number of unexpected stops or incidents of interference with first responders. They did say they’ve counted 177 times where they had to retrieve a stalled robotaxi between the start of the year and July 18, while Waymo counted 58 around a similar time frame. Officials also insisted their vehicles are ready to be fully deployed and safe for the streets.
This weekend could provide an additional litmus test for Cruise and Waymo’s technology as it’s forced to navigate the Outside Lands obstacle course.