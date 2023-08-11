Outside Lands crowd (copy)

Cruise and Waymo will be dropping off and picking up concert-goers at Outside Lands this year.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

One day after winning a milestone decision that could increase their presence in San Francisco for years to come, Cruise and Waymo will deploy their fleets of robotaxis at one of The City’s most crowded — and chaotic — events of the year.

Both autonomous vehicle giants will be operating at Outside Lands for all three days of the ultra-popular music festival, which kicks off Friday at Golden Gate Park, spokespeople for Cruise and Waymo confirmed to The Examiner.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong