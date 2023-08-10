The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted 3-1 to approve a resolution allowing the autonomous vehicle companies Cruise and Waymo to expand their paid passenger service in The City without restrictions.
The vote marked one of the most significant victories for the two robotaxi firms since they began testing their self-driving technology in The City.
Their presence on San Francisco streets has become one of The City's most contentious issues. City leaders, first responders and labor advocates have all come out in fervent opposition to their growing footprint.
But after the latest vote, the two autonomous vehicle giants can now charge for their services in every corner of San Francisco 24/7, similar to rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, and add an unlimited number of self-driving cars to their fleets.
Cruise officials stated earlier this week they currently have 300 and 100 vehicles operating at night and day, respectively. Waymo said they have 250 robotaxis in circulation.
Prior to the resolution passing, GM-owned Cruise was only allowed to charge for rides between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in most, but not all, San Francisco neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Alphabet-owned Waymo operated at all hours of the day but couldn't charge for rides without a human behind the wheel.
The commissioners voted after dozens of Bay Area residents spoke for more than five hours, most of whom opposed the self-driving cars, voicing concerns about safety, regulation, practicality and accessibility.
The long-awaited vote was initially scheduled to take place at the end of June but was postponed twice amid increasingly intense resistance.
Thursday’s vote came on the heels of a CPUC forum held earlier this week where officials on both sides continued to clash over the vehicles’ viability in San Francisco. First responders and city officials repeated their long held apprehensions over the cars’ recurring and highly publicized stops in the middle of San Francisco roadways, many of which have been documented in viral social media posts.
Most city agencies agreed that the technology has a place in San Francisco, citing its potential environmental and safety benefits. But they insist they’re not ready to be fully deployed yet.
Meanwhile, Cruise and Waymo advocates boasted about their vehicles’ safety record compared to those driven by humans and downplayed the number of cars that disrupted traffic and impeded emergency responders.
In their resolution, commissioners acknowledged the “continued and emerging challenges relating to passenger and public safety and data reporting raised by first responders, law enforcement, and local transportation agencies”. They wrote that they plan to “engage with stakeholders on these issues through its rulemaking process.”