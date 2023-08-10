cruise car in SF

Cruise self driving car on Monday, April 4, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted 3-1 to approve a resolution allowing the autonomous vehicle companies Cruise and Waymo to expand their paid passenger service in The City without restrictions.

The vote marked one of the most significant victories for the two robotaxi firms since they began testing their self-driving technology in The City.

