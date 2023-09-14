Cruise has unveiled the first ever wheelchair-accessible robotaxi, attempting to bridge a gap to a community that has historically had inadequate access to transportation services.
The controversial autonomous vehicle giant, one of the two primary self-driving car companies in The City, revealed a prototype of the product during an announcement event at its SoMa headquarters on Thursday.
The vehicle, which is scheduled to launch next year, represents a significant step forward for technology many disabled people hope can provide a viable form of outside transportation.
Cruise developed the car — which it calls “Cruise WAV,” short for wheelchair accessible vehicle — over the course of three years in conjunction with its manufacturing partners in the disability community, BraunAbility and Q’Straint, and its own internal disability advocacy team.
“One in four Americans identify as having a disability. That's an incredibly high amount of people who need a transportation option they can rely upon to have a fulfilling daily life,” Cruise executive David Bennet said. “We're so excited to be able to do that now with our Cruise WAV vehicle.”
The car is a modified version of the Cruise Origin shuttle, an extra spacious autonomous vehicle built solely for bussing groups of people around town that doesn’t have a steering wheel or pedals. Among other features, the Cruise WAV sports double-wide doors, a retractable ramp, a floor that will lower to the curb, straps to secure a wheelchair and a second seat for a companion to ride in.
Access to outdoor transportation remains hard to come by for the more than 41 million people in the U.S. who identify as having a disability, especially in the ride-hailing industry. KGO reported earlier this summer that Uber and Lyft only provide service for roughly half of riders who request wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
“People with disabilities are living in a world that was not designed or built for us,” Theo Braddy, CEO of the National Council on Disability, said. “We also know that this can be changed, that we can move forward to inclusion. The challenge becomes, will those with the abilities to make this world accessible, will they step up, make this a priority, and use their resources to do so? I believe Cruise has stepped up and met that challenge.”
The proliferation of robotaxis has divided disability advocacy organizations, mirroring how polarizing the technology has been across San Francisco.
The National Council on Disability is one of several groups — including San Francisco’s LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Independent Living Resource Center San Francisco — that backed Cruise and Waymo’s unlimited expansion in The City, which a 3-1 California Public Utilities Commission vote approved last month.
But other organizations, such as the Senior and Disability Action in San Francisco, the Consortium for Constituents With Disabilities and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority’s Paratransit Coordinating Council, have opposed autonomous vehicles, arguing the technology is neither ready for commercial use nor made with the needs of disabled people in mind.
SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun said the agency is "looking forward to learning more" about the Cruise WAV, but didn't comment further.
The cars have drawn the ire of San Francisco public leaders due to several high-profile instances of them halting in the middle of streets, disrupting traffic and impeding emergency response vehicles.
Shortly after the CPUC’s decision, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered Cruise to halve its fleet while it investigates a string of “concerning incidents.” Earlier this week, City Attorney David Chiu formally requested that the CPUC vote again on whether Cruise and Waymo can expand without restrictions in The City.
The two companies maintain that their vehicles are safer than those driven by humans and the number of cars that randomly stop account for a small percentage of their fleet.