Matt Scott experiencing the unveiling the Cruise WAV

Matt Scott experiencing the unveiling the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible self-driving vehicle at Cruise’s office in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Cruise engineers, Francois Brahic, is on left and Jordan Factor is on the right.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Cruise has unveiled the first ever wheelchair-accessible robotaxi, attempting to bridge a gap to a community that has historically had inadequate access to transportation services.

The controversial autonomous vehicle giant, one of the two primary self-driving car companies in The City, revealed a prototype of the product during an announcement event at its SoMa headquarters on Thursday.

Cecelia Black from Seattle experiencing the unveiling the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible, self-driving vehicle

Cecelia Black experiencing the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible self-driving vehicle at Cruise’s office in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. 

Unveiling the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible, self-driving vehicle

The back of the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible self-driving vehicle at Cruise’s office in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. 
Ivan Hernandez inside the Cruise WAV

Ivan Hernandez inside the Cruise WAV, a wheelchair accessible self-driving vehicle at Cruise’s office in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. 

