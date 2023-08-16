A driverless Cruise car on Sacramento Street by the Fairmont Hotel

Cruise says the crowds at Outside Lands had nothing to do with the vehicles which stalled and created a traffic backup in North Beach last week. Instead, it was caused by a pedestrian who intentionally interfered with one of their robotaxis.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Instead, the logjam was created by a pedestrian who intentionally interfered with a robotaxi, Cruise confirmed to The Examiner on Wednesday.

