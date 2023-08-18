A driver-less Cruise car in Nob Hill (copy)

A Cruise robotaxi, carrying a passenger, collided with a fire truck blocks away from San Francisco City Hall on Thursday night. 

The autonomous vehicle company claimed on social media that, shortly after 10 p.m., one of their autonomous vehicles drove through a green light at the intersection of Polk and Turk streets and was struck by a fire truck responding to an emergency.

