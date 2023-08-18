The autonomous vehicle company claimed on social media that, shortly after 10 p.m., one of their autonomous vehicles drove through a green light at the intersection of Polk and Turk streets and was struck by a fire truck responding to an emergency.
The driverless car was carrying one passenger, who was hospitalized with “non-severe” injuries, Cruise said.
Cruise said it’s investigating the crash and has reached out to The City.
In a video posted to social media showing the aftermath of the crash, an emergency official said the person was "complaining of a headache." Cruise told The Examiner the passenger was walking around and speaking with first responders for "some time" before being transported to the hospital.
“Our primary concern is the rider and their welfare, and we have reached out to offer support,” Cruise wrote. “We are also deeply mindful of the well-being of the first responders and any individuals affected by this incident.”
It’s unclear if any firefighters were injured and to what emergency they were responding.
The Examiner reached out to the San Francisco Fire Department for comment, but didn't receive a reply prior to publication.
That same night, another Cruise car also collided with a vehicle in a different part of The City. A passengerless Cruise robotaxi drove through a green light at 26th and Mission streets and was "struck by another vehicle running a red light at a high rate of speed," a company spokesperson said. Cruise maintained that their vehicle braked, but the other car still made contact.
The car's driver received medical attention and was released on-site. Cruise has filed a police report.
The two collisions occurred a day after San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu formally asked the California Public Utilities Commission to pause Cruise and Waymo’s imminent expansion in The City, which the agency approved last week. City officials and other autonomous vehicle opponents have for months pointed to numerous incidents in which robotaxis stopped in the middle of streets and impeded first responders.
San Francisco Fire Chief Jeannine Nicholson has said multipletimes that the vehicles aren't "ready for prime time."