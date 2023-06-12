Cruise says one of its self-driving cars that stopped near the scene of a mass shooting in the Mission District wasn't impeding emergency response.
One of San Francisco's prominent self-driving car operators, responded on Twitter on Saturday to allegations that one of its vehicles was impeding.
In a video posted to Twitter on June 10, a Cruise car stalled near 24th Avenue and Folsom Street, not far from the shooting that injured nine people.
Fellow Mission friends. Please stay away from 24th/Folsom. Gunshots fired; reckless Cruise cars. pic.twitter.com/fICRtS6e05— Paul Valdez 🚲🏳️🌈 (@paulvaldezsf) June 10, 2023
The car was "blocking emergency, medical and fire — I gotta get it out of here now," a police officer shouted to the vehicle. The officer approached the car and shined a light into the vacant front seat.
Cruise responded in a series of tweets, claiming that the "car initially stopped as it was approaching an active emergency scene, then proceeded to perform a U-turn and pull over."
"Like all of us in San Francisco, we are saddened by this tragic event in our home city. Our thoughts are with the victims and families and we wish them all a full recover," the company's response begins.
"Throughout this time, all vehicles, including emergency response vehicles, were able to proceed around our car," the company wrote.
Cruise said it was "thankful to all our first responders" and "saddened by this tragic event in our home city."
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, Captain Jonathan Baxter, said that the department is are aware of the video, but that their responders, including paramedics, were not delayed by the vehicle.
"This could have been catastrophic but we are lucky that there was another lane we could use. And that enabled us to respond appropriately," Baxter said.
Baxter noted that the department is working with autonomous vehicle companies to prevent future incidents like that on Saturday.
The San Francisco Police Department didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Monday.
Driverless cars' follies across The City have become their own genre of locally viral videos, as companies like Cruise and Alphabet-backed Waymo continue to expand their operations. Crime scenes and emergency situations tend to be when their flaws really shine.
Last year, a Cruise car continued through a traffic light after a cop attempted to pull it over.
In another incident, a firefighter allegedly had to break a window on one of the same vehicles to stop it from running over a hose, according to a letter from the San Francisco County Transportation Authority to the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates the industry.
Last month, a driverless car outfitted with Cruise insignia drove into a cordoned-off crime scene.
Both Cruise and Waymo are currently awaiting state approval to charge fares for their robo-taxi services. Currently, Waymo is only allowed to operate a paid service in cars with safety drivers, and Cruise operates free of charge and only for select users. The commission is set to vote on the decision on June 29.