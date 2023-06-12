Driverless Cruise car in San Francisco

A Cruise car is depicted in a viral video unmoving as a police officer yells to get the car vacated from the area, which surrounded an active crime scene. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Cruise says one of its self-driving cars that stopped near the scene of a mass shooting in the Mission District wasn't impeding emergency response. 

One of San Francisco's prominent self-driving car operators, responded on Twitter on Saturday to allegations that one of its vehicles was impeding.

