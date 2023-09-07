CRUISE-SFE-09072023

Safety concerns caused the California Department of Motor Vehicles to order Cruise last month to slash its robotaxi fleet to 50 vehicles on the roads during the day and 150 vehicles on the roads at night.

San Francisco public officials are sounding off about problems with Cruise’s self–driving cars but the founder of the company says The City’s blowback stems from anti-robot bias.

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt defended recent incidents involving robotaxis in San Francisco in an interview with The Washington Post Thursday.

