San Francisco public officials are sounding off about problems with Cruise’s self–driving cars but the founder of the company says The City’s blowback stems from anti-robot bias.
Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt defended recent incidents involving robotaxis in San Francisco in an interview with The Washington Post Thursday.
“No one has ever been seriously hurt across several million miles of driving and hundreds of thousands of rides provided in San Francisco,” Vogt told the newspaper.
But San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin sees things differently.
“Corporations don’t get tickets when their robot fleets interfere with our first responders, block the box, make illegal turns, run red lights or obstruct traffic — so I guess they are different than human drivers. Innovation is not the problem — corporate exceptionalism and arrogance is,” he said.
Last month, a Cruise robotaxi in San Francisco collided with a San Francisco Fire Department truck that was en route to an emergency. A passenger in the self-driving vehicle was injured.
Cruise claims the car was in an intersection on a green light when it was hit by the fire truck, but there is also the possibility that the robotaxi did not yield to the emergency vehicle.
Ex // Top Stories
A political group hoping to oust San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston says it’s raising money at a record clip
As cases climb, a new dose of the vaccine is days away from federal approval
Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who is running for mayor next year, is pushing London Breed for more resources dedicated to retail theft
Also in August, as many as 10 Cruise driverless cars stalled not far from the Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park, causing a traffic nightmare and leaving some questioning the California Public Utilities Commission decision to give Cruise and Waymo unfettered access to San Francisco’s streets.
But safety concerns caused the California Department of Motor Vehicles to order Cruise last month to slash its robotaxi fleet to 50 vehicles on the roads during the day and 150 vehicles on the roads at night.
Vogt told The Washington Post that it was time for people to eliminate the “double standard” that exists for driverless cars.
“If I videotaped every single intersection, you see people blowing red lights rolling through stop signs and speeding. We’re surrounded by these hazards,” he told the paper.
Peskin said, "I’m used to corporations making the same tired claim that they are no different than individual humans, that they have the same rights and deserve the same privileges. The reality is that after years of promoting Vision Zero education and enforcement of basic traffic laws, only human drivers are held to them."
In a statement, Darius Luttropp, SFFD’s deputy chief of operations, said, “The San Francisco Fire Department remains committed to providing safe, effective and timely response to emergencies. We will work with our city, partner agencies and the autonomous vehicle companies to develop policies and procedures to accomplish this goal.”
Vogt told The Washington Post that the company is working to allow robotaxis to expand service from city streets to highways, and make the process of picking up passengers smoother.