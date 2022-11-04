Autonomous vehicle taxi company Cruise announced a massive increase in service area on November 1, which will become public in a few weeks.
The map of the new regions covered by the expansion include the Mission, the Marina and the Presidio.
Employees of the company, or "Cruisers", as CEO Kyle Vogt refers to them, were granted initial access to the new service areas. The company plans to open the offer to the public, but did not specify a date.
"AV progress continues to accelerate. [It's] wild that just a year ago, I took the first ever driverless Cruise ride, and now I can take a driverless ride anywhere in S.F," said Vogt in a tweet. "Over 400,000 driverless miles later, and we're just getting started. The rest of this year is going to be fun."
For the time being, Cruise vehicles are only hail-able at night after 10 p.m, due to the lighter traffic. The large holes in the updated service area, particularly the Financial District, also reflect impacts of heavy traffic on Cruise efficacy.
In Twin Peaks' case, road closures were to blame, said Vogt.
Several people noted that while the service area is certainly drastically expanded, a few key areas were excluded that could constitute a strong source of business for the company.
Appears to cover the front of SFSU but not around back to a lot of student housing. This would help students a lot if you expand that area just a little more.