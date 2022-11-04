cruise car

Cruise self driving car on Monday, April 4, 2022.

 (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Autonomous vehicle taxi company Cruise announced a massive increase in service area on November 1, which will become public in a few weeks.

The map of the new regions covered by the expansion include the Mission, the Marina and the Presidio.

cruise new service area

The initial service area of Cruise autonomous vehicles are pictured on the left, and the updated service area is on the right.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com