The reimagined service is slated to start Sept. 11. But on Tuesday, there were noticeably more eight and six-car trains throughout the system during the morning and early afternoon.
The Examiner rode on a six-car red-line train (Richmond to SFO-Millbrae) crammed with passengers standing shoulder to shoulder on every car by the time it rolled into The City’s Embarcadero station just after 9 a.m.
That train, like most BART trains during commute periods, used to span 10 car lengths. No longer.
BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told the Examiner that Monday’s changes are part of a test run before the permanent schedule changes are installed next week.
“Since we announced the initiative at the board meeting last month, we have been running some trains shorter to then analyze the crowding data as we get ready for the service change,” Trost said. “Not every train was shortened today (Tuesday), but some were so we can see firsthand the impact.”
The upcoming schedule makeover is an effort to enhance safety and reliability, maximize the rail line’s resources amid increasing budgetary concerns, and more efficiently deploy trains in response to post-pandemic ridership patterns.
BART officials previously said the agency would only shorten its “least crowded trains.” But at least during their Tuesday test run, some of BART’s frequently most trafficked transbay trains were shorter, leading to nearly full cars during commute hours.