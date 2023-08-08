Waymo car

Waymo is withholding trip-level data from its limited ride-hail service in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality about some information.

Officials on both sides of the intensifying robotaxi debate spoke for hours during a California Public Utilities Commission forum Monday as the agency prepares to vote on whether or not The City’s two major autonomous vehicle companies, Cruise and Waymo, will be allowed to expand limit-free in San Francisco.

The discussion centered on Cruise and Waymo vehicles’ impact on public safety amid reports of highly publicized stops in the middle of San Francisco streets that have drawn the ire of first responders.

