Officials on both sides of the intensifying robotaxi debate spoke for hours during a California Public Utilities Commission forum Monday as the agency prepares to vote on whether or not The City’s two major autonomous vehicle companies, Cruise and Waymo, will be allowed to expand limit-free in San Francisco.
The discussion centered on Cruise and Waymo vehicles’ impact on public safety amid reports of highly publicized stops in the middle of San Francisco streets that have drawn the ire of first responders.
San Francisco Fire Chief Jeannine Nicholson reiterated her previous concerns that the two companies’ vehicles “aren’t ready for prime time.”
Nicholson said there were five more reports of Waymo and Cruise reports vehicle “interference” last weekend, which, according to the fire department, raises the total count to 55 such incidents in 2023.
“You might say, ‘Well, 55, that’s not a lot.’ Well, if it’s your family, it’s a lot,” she told the committee. “For me, it’s not just your family; it’s everybody’s family. I’m responsible for everybody in this city. And so if we don’t get to one person, that’s one person too many.”
San Francisco officials said the disruptions — which include robotaxis stopping unexpectedly, making illegal moves or driving erratically — increased to their highest 2023 monthly total in June.
Nicholson said later — during a discussion about whether first responders on-site can operate and move any vehicles blocking the roads — that it wasn’t her department’s job to “babysit” autonomous cars.
Cruise and Waymo officials defended their vehicles’ technology, arguing that the random stops account for a sliver of their cars’ behaviors. They said most of their self-driving vehicles pull over to the side of the road and respond accordingly to oncoming first responders. Autonomous-vehicle representatives added that they are continuing to collaborate with police and fire department officials to remedy any ongoing issues.
Cruise VP of global government affairs Prashanthi Raman said that since the commission granted approval for deployment in The City more than a year ago, Cruise vehicles have driven more than three million miles safely, “the vast majority of which go unnoticed” by the public. According to Raman, the company’s driverless vehicles were involved in 54% fewer collisions overall than cars operated by humans.
“The conclusion is clear: Cruise AV transportation service improves passenger safety over status quo comparable options,” she said.
The CPUC is widely expected to approve Cruise and Waymo’s expansion when it votes on the resolution Thursday morning. As it stands, customers must apply to enter a waitlist to use AV services.
Waymo operates at all hours of the day but can’t charge for its driverless rides, while Cruise can charge passengers, but only from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Cruise is available to the public everywhere but San Francisco’s hilliest areas, such as Twin Peaks, while Waymo is open to the public in all but The City’s northeast neighborhoods.
If the CPUC vote goes through, each company will be allowed to expand its paid-passenger service to every corner of San Francisco 24/7, similar to Uber and Lyft.
The City has emerged as one of the testing grounds for autonomous vehicle companies. Most city leaders are against their expansion, including Mayor London Breed, most supervisors, and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials.
Labor advocates, backed by city leaders, have also rallied against the robotaxis, claiming that they’re eliminating jobs from service workers.
Meanwhile, on Monday, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, an advisor to Cruise and Waymo, released a statement defending the self-driving car companies while chiding the SFMTA for “hamstringing” the industry.
“Every day, city residents are using autonomous vehicles to get to work, get home from the bar, get a meal delivered to a food bank — and doing it safely,” Brown said.