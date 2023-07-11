Waymo car

Waymo is withholding trip-level data from its limited ride-hail service in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality about some information.

A highly anticipated vote from state regulators on whether or not to allow Waymo and Cruise to expand their paid passenger services in San Francisco has been delayed for a second time. 

The California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees driverless cars  in the state that charge a fare, was poised to approve both autonomous vehicle companies' requests to begin charging passengers for their robotaxi rides on Thursday. But just three days before the vote, Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma postponed the vote until Aug. 10, pending further review. 

