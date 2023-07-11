The California Public Utilities Commission, whichoversees driverless cars in the state that charge a fare, was poised to approve both autonomous vehicle companies' requests to begin charging passengers for their robotaxi rides on Thursday. But just three days before the vote, Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma postponed the vote until Aug. 10, pending further review.
The vote was initially scheduled for June 29, but was then pushed until July 13.
"We're proud of our safety record, which is publicly reported and includes millions of miles driven in an extremely complex urban environment," Hannah Lindow, a spokesperson for Cruise, told The Examiner last week.
"We've received overwhelmingly supportive comments as we have sought to expand our service — including from accessibility advocates, small businesses and local community groups — and look forward to working with them and policymakers to make transportation safer and more accessible," Lindlow said.
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Golden Gate Restaurant Association and the San Francisco LGBT Community Center are among the local organizations that wrote letters of support on behalf of either one or both companies.
But not all community activists support the expansion. Ina viral video protesting the cars last week, Safe Street Rebel, a group of safe-street advocates, showed themselves placing orange traffic cones on the hood of robotaxis in the city. The group said that the cone halted the vehicles in place.