Valencia Street could soon be split down the middle by a two-way, center-running bicycle track that would be the first of its kind in the city.
Like the street design itself, transit advocates are divided over a plan for Valencia Street, which sees more than 2,000 cyclists every day.
Some argue that the existing design is inherently unsafe, and that anything is better than continuing to navigate around double-parked cars stopped in a bike lane. After years of talk, they just want to see tangible change — even if the design proposed by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency isn’t the Valencia of their dreams.
Others argue that the center-running bike lanes will be so disastrous that it’s best to hold out for a better design.
On Tuesday, the SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on the design proposed by agency officials.
If approved, the agency will install a two-way bike highway from 15th Street to 23rd Street at least until the pilot expires on Oct. 31, 2024
The bike lanes are protected by temporary plastic posts. Each bike lane is six feet wide, buttressed by a two-foot buffer lane between it and the lanes for car traffic.
Other changes would include left turn restrictions intended to protect the cyclists that would be streaming down the middle of the street. The design would decrease general parking spots for cars by 22%, but increase loading space for commercial and non commercial vehicles, according to SFMTA.
The SFMTA believes the design will reduce collisions, including those between cars and cyclists. The stretch is a notoriously dangerous one. Two people have died in the last five years under the existing set up, according to SFMTA.
To address safety concerns further north, the SFMTA installed parking-protected bike lanes along the curbsides of Valencia Street in 2019 between Market and 15th Street.
As it was assessing how to address the next stretch of Valencia, The City and world were struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. That introduced a new wrinkle — the construction of parklets outside a number of businesses along Valencia. The plan introduced by SFMTA attempts to address this post-pandemic reality.
The agency tracked loading activity along the street, and found the vast majority of it does not occur at the curb, but either in a bike or in the vehicle travel lane. By sticking bike lanes in the center and increasing zones for commercial loading, SFMTA hopes to alleviate this problem.
The agency notes that protected bike lanes along the curbside, such as those that exist between Market and 15th Street, are an alternative. But doing so would require weaving bike lanes around parklets, thus reducing available space for loading, it argues.
Another option is to completely remove vehicle traffic from Valencia, but transit officials noted concern from the fire department and from businesses, who would lose ready access to curbside loading zones.
While the design picked by SFMTA officials has hardly received universal praise, there is broad agreement that something needs to be done.
Transit officials have been less than effusive, but have defended the design as the best in a series of imperfect options.
Some safe-streets advocacy organizations are backing them.
“While we have real concerns about (SFMTA’s) proposed bike lanes, we also believe this project is a first step to reaching the corridor’s long-term potential,” KidSafe SF Tweeted on March 27.
Rather than upend the plan, the coalition Friends of Valencia is asking SFMTA to improve the barriers between the cycling lanes and car traffic and assiduously review the pilot project’s safety impact six months after the new design is implemented.
“If this design isn’t working, we need to be able to come directly to the Board to call for the immediate changes needed to keep us safe, whether that’s the addition of more protection or even a switch to an entirely different bike lane design,” the coalition wrote.
Sustainable transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer is taking a different approach and formed Better Valencia to oppose the SFMTA proposal. Many transit activists have been convinced that SFMTA’s proposal — while flawed — is the only option.
“From a good governance perspective, and from a planning perspective, it’s just really unfortunate, because there’s a better alternative that exists, and we should do that,” Bornheimer said.
Bornheimer believes The City can install protected curbside bike lanes that safely weave around parklets and allow for adequate loading. It would be better for businesses, he argued, who would benefit from cyclists stopping to patronize their shops.
The center-running bike lanes, he said are “trying to solve for one problem – double parking in the bike lane - and creating a whole slew of other problems.”
“This is one of the first commercial corridors where we’re going to implement new and bold bike infrastructure, and if it has negative impacts on business, or is perceived as a bike highway where no one stops to shop, all of the merchants will conclude that bike lanes are bad for business,” Bornheimer said.