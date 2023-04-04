San Francisco transit officials have opted for the literal middle of the road.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to install a center-running, two-lane bicycle highway straight down the center of Valencia.
Despite objections from some impassioned bicycling and safety advocates, the board sided with agency officials and decided that the center bike lane — which will run between 15th and 23rd street — will prove significantly safer than what exists now.
“We’re all in agreement that this is an imperfect solution, and a step toward something much better,” SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The board made two key tweaks to the agency’s proposal on Tuesday.
It reduced the length of the pilot program from 18 months to 12 months following the lanes’ installation. The board also asked that agency officials report back on their initial findings by Dec. 21, and members asked the agency to set clear goals for vehicle speeds and volumes on Valencia Street — both of which were a nod to community concerns that the center-running lanes will not be adequately protected from vehicle traffic.
After years of debate over the future of Valencia, the new lanes should be installed in a matter of weeks.
Even those that reluctantly endorsed the proposal urged the SFMTA to closely track the new street design's safety.
"We have hesitation about the center-running design...but we firmly believe that this design as a whole — with the included double parking restrictions, left-turn restrictions, and robust delineation materials — will be safer than what we have now," the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition wrote in a statement.
The center-running bike highway will be the first of its kind in San Francisco.
“I think it’s messy, I think it’s risky, I think it could totally fail,” said Manny Yekutiel, who owns Manny’s cafe on Valencia and is an SFMTA board member. But he added “I would hate to be a part of a board that wouldn’t allow staff to try something new.”
The board essentially agreed Tuesday that adopting even an unpopular plan was better than maintaining the status quo, which includes painted — but unprotected — one-way bike lanes between curbside zones and vehicle lanes on each side of the road.
“The center-running bikeway is all about supporting this vibrant neighborhood & balancing the needs of the corridor. We need bike and pedestrian safety improvements and space for the loading needs of businesses, access for residents, and the Shared Spaces program,” SFMTA tweeted on Tuesday.
SFMTA has chronicled the chronic double parking that occurs in the current bike lanes, often forcing passing cyclists to veer into the vehicle lanes. That’s particularly troublesome on Valencia, which is the main north-south bike route through the Mission and sees more than 2,000 cyclists every day.
The result is that Valencia is among The City’s most dangerous roadways, and has been the site of two fatal collisions in the last five years, according to SFMTA. The majority of the collisions since 2018 have involved a vehicle and pedestrian or vehicle and bicyclist.
Recognizing the street’s inherent safety issues, The City installed new, protected bike lanes along the sides of Market Street between Market Street and 15th Street in 2019.
The stretch just south proved trickier and has remained in flux for several years.
The result reached by SFMTA aimed to protect loading space valued by businesses along Valencia, which under the new design will still offer cyclists dedicated lanes that should remain unimpeded by nearby vehicles.
The bicycle lanes proposed by SMFTA are each six feet wide, with a two-foot wide buffer between them and the lanes for vehicle traffic. They will not be protected by concrete barriers, as some had advocated, but by softer delineators such as flexible traffic posts.
In addition to the bike lanes, SFMTA will restrict left turns by motorists in order to protect cyclists. It will also implement no right turn on red restrictions at several intersections.
The changes will increase curbside loading space for businesses, but decrease general parking spots on Valencia by 22%, according to the agency.
The SFMTA considered a number of alternatives, but found downsides to each that Tumlin described as “fatal flaws.”
Protected bike lanes on the sides of the road would disrupt loading space for businesses, the agency found. Parklets, which popped up outside numerous businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, further complicate this option.
A two-way bike highway on one side of the road also raised clearance issues for the fire department and would not be able to be quickly installed, according to the agency. Pedestrianizing the street entirely would also prove too cumbersome and lengthy of a process, according to the agency.
The SFMTA has pledged to closely track the impacts of the new center-running bikeway.