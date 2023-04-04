ValenciaStreet_BikeLanes_31Mar2023-139.JPG

Riders in the bike lane on Valencia Street at 14th Street in San Francisco on Friday, March 31, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco transit officials have opted for the literal middle of the road.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to install a center-running, two-lane bicycle highway straight down the center of Valencia.

