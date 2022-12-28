San Francisco Municipal Railway Opening Day 1912

Wednesday marked the 110th anniversary of Muni's first two lines operating. You can still approximate the route using some of Muni's current ones.

 John Henry Mentz/SFMTA Photo Archive

One hundred ten years ago on Wednesday, the San Francisco Municipal Railway opened to the cheers of some 50,000 San Franciscans.

The City's residents applauded the unveiling of the first publicly owned and operated transit line in a major American city, which ran along two routes that day: A Geary-Park and B Geary-Ocean.

San Francisco Muni bus 38-Geary

Opening 44 years and a day after the A and B lines first operated, the 38-Geary bus covers much of those original routes. 

