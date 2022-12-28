More than a century later, the San Francisco Municipal Railway is now part of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which operates dozens of bus routes and seven light rail lines, as well as three cablecar and two streetcar lines.
"We're excited to wish a 'Happy Birthday' to our beloved Muni system," the SFMTA said in a statement to The Examiner on Wednesday. "Here's to another year of providing equal access to affordable transportation for all San Franciscans."
Both of the original lines have long been out of service, but you can still ride much, if not all, of them along current Muni lines, and you can knock it out in 45 minutes or fewer.
In honor of Muni turning 110, here's how you can take a trip through The City following those first two routes.
A Geary-Park
The bulk of the old A line should be familiar to anyone who rides the 38-Geary and/or the 38R from downtown to The City's west side, and vice versa. San Francisco's A line ran from Kearny and Market Street to Geary Boulevard and 10th Avenue in the Richmond District, before turning onto 10th Avenue and running to Fulton Street at Golden Gate Park.
Today's Muni routes don't exactly follow the same stops, but you can closely approximate a trip along the old A line by riding the 38 or the 38R from Geary and Kearny, plus or minus the tens of thousands of City residents cheering you on.
You can get off either bus at Park Presidio Boulevard or 6th Avenue — each is about equidistant from 10th Avenue, give or take a block — and ride the 28 or the 44, respectively, to Fulton Street before embarking upon a short walk.
Of course, you could also disembark at 6th Avenue — or 9th, if you're riding the 38 instead of the 38R — and walk the rest of the way along 10th Avenue, all while enjoying a very specific slice of San Francisco history. The Muni's A line was discontinued about six months after it opened, and the B extended its route to take much of the A's place.
B Geary-Ocean
The B's extension allowed the line to operate until 1956, connecting downtown to The City's west side. Its original route, however, was far more limited, merely running between where the A line originally terminated and 33rd Avenue.
Neither the 38 nor the 38R stop at 10th Avenue, as previously mentioned, but you can ride either route from 6th Avenue to 33rd, and vice versa.
If you wanted to channel a downtown commuter aboard the A and B lines during Muni's first months of service, simply board the 38 or 38R at 33rd Avenue and get off at Market and 3rd streets.
Just don't expect 1912 prices. A Muni ride for most adults costs $3 in cash, or $2.50 with a Clipper Card or mobile ticket. Muni cost five cents to ride for its first 50 years of operation.
