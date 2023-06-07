Caltrain electric car

The new electric trains will feature on-board displays with digital trip information, increased storage capacities, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.

Caltrain has hit a major milestone in its goal to electrify a Bay Area rail corridor, though it will be a while before any newfangled locomotives start taking on San Francisco riders.

The company announced on Tuesday that initial testing of new electric trains will be carried out between the Santa Clara and College Park stations on the Santa Clara Drill Track. Caltrain then plans to expand to the main rail track between the San Antonio and San Jose Diridon stations in the summer.

Caltrain's electrification project is ultimately intended to reduce noise, improve air quality and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

