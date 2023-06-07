Caltrain has hit a major milestone in its goal to electrify a Bay Area rail corridor, though it will be a while before any newfangled locomotives start taking on San Francisco riders.
The company announced on Tuesday that initial testing of new electric trains will be carried out between the Santa Clara and College Park stations on the Santa Clara Drill Track. Caltrain then plans to expand to the main rail track between the San Antonio and San Jose Diridon stations in the summer.
The testing is part of a Caltrain program to electrify the rail corridor from the San Francisco Caltrain Station to the Tamien Caltrain Station. The rail system is projected to be fully energized by the end of the year, though Caltrain is not expected to begin loading passengers onto electric trains until fall 2024.
"The start of testing for our new electric trains marks an historic moment for our agency, symbolizing tangible progress towards electrification," said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. "It signifies a future of improved service, reduced environmental impact and a more reliable experience that will benefit both our riders, and the communities that we serve."
Caltrain's electrification project is ultimately intended to reduce noise, improve air quality and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the company noted electric trains can accelerate and decelerate more quickly than diesel-powered trains, which will allow Caltrain to provide more frequent and faster train service.
The new trains will also "improve the customer experience" by featuring on-board displays with digital trip information, increased storage capacities, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.