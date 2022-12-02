Caltrain line at Fourth and King

Caltrains will run less frequently on weekdays and take longer on weekdays over the next two weeks, which could cause major headaches after two upcoming shows set for Chase Center this month. 

If you take Caltrain, your commute in and out of The City is about to look a lot different over the next two weeks.

And if you planned to take the train to, or from, seeing Adam Sandler or Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at Chase Center during that time, you might want to reconsider.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 18, Caltrain will reduce its weekday service by more than a third. Here is the new schedule.
On Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, Caltrain riders have been told to expect delays up to 90 minutes due to a bus bridge running between Belmont and Mountain View.

