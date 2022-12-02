If you take Caltrain, your commute in and out of The City is about to look a lot different over the next two weeks.
And if you planned to take the train to, or from, seeing Adam Sandler or Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at Chase Center during that time, you might want to reconsider.
Caltrain announced this week that it will temporarily reduce weekday service by more than a third, and rely on bus bridges for a significant stretch of the Peninsula on weekends, as the regional rail line continues electrification work beginning on Monday. The modified schedule concludes a week before Christmas.
During that time, Caltrain will run 68 trains on weekdays. It normally runs 104, including 12 "baby bullet" trains that express between San Francisco and San Jose. None of those trains will run between Dec. 5 and 18.
The full weekday and weekend schedules can be seen below.
Starting on Monday, the last weekday train will depart from Fourth and King streets at 9:22 p.m. The last one on weekdays will arrive at 10:49 p.m. Currently, the last trains depart and arrive at 12:05 a.m. and 12:52 a.m., respectively.
On weekends, the last train departing San Francisco is scheduled to also leave at 9:22 p.m. The last train arriving in San Francisco, however, isn't set to return until 11:59 p.m.
Caltrain officials, however, said weekend riders should add as many as 90 minutes to their weekend commutes because of the previously mentioned bus bridge, which runs between the Belmont and Mountain View stations. Caltrain provides service alerts on its website and on a dedicated Twitter account.
Safety and cleanliness appear to be higher priorities for would-be riders than cheaper fares
The Golden State Warriors play two home games during the two-week stretch, only one of which is likely to force southbound commuters to change their plans. Golden State tips off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. on Monday, and it's highly likely anyone leaving the game who takes Caltrain to the Peninsula will need to leave before it ends.
Although the defending champion Warriors' NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 10 likely won't be affected, the same can't be said for two big comedy shows coming to the venue: Adam Sandler's 8 p.m. performance on Dec. 6, and the Chris Rock-Dave Chappelle double act that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. five days later.
Rock and Chappelle — the latter of whom continues to perform to large crowds in the face of significant criticism for his jokes about Jewish people and transgender people in recent appearances and specials — are also performing at San Jose's SAP Center at the same time on Dec. 10. The last northbound train leaves nearby Diridon Station at 9:10 p.m.
Those shows, featuring three of the most famous comedians in the world performing at two of the Bay Area's largest indoor venues, were set in October.
Caltrain announced its upcoming electrification work this past Monday, and officials said the construction requires "a 24/7 single-tracking window between Belmont and Mountain View," all as Caltrain aims to electrify its track and fleet within the next two years.
Service was previously set to begin in the second quarter of this year, after it was originally scheduled to start in 2020. But the agency announced last June that electrification was delayed until "late 2024," citing "unforeseen conditions" under the rail line's tracks and supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.