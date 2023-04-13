CALTRAIN UNVEILS NEW ELECTRIC TRAINS

Caltrain expects to launch electrified passenger service in fall 2024. 

 Courtesy of Caltrain

Caltrain will be reducing its weekday service for two weeks to accommodate its electrification construction and testing, the agency announced Tuesday.

This is the first weekday service reduction made this year for the agency's electrified service, which is expected to begin servicing passengers in fall 2024. 

