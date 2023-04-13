Caltrain will be reducing its weekday service for two weeks to accommodate its electrification construction and testing, the agency announced Tuesday.
This is the first weekday service reduction made this year for the agency's electrified service, which is expected to begin servicing passengers in fall 2024.
For the weeks of April 17-21 and April 24-28, Caltrain will be reducing its service to 82 trains per day, which is down from its usual 104.
On Mondays through Thursdays, the last northbound train of the day will depart San Jose's Tamien Station at 10:26 p.m. while the last southbound train will depart San Francisco Station at 10:47 p.m.
On Fridays, the last northbound train will leave an hour earlier while the last southbound train will leave an hour and a half earlier. The Baby Bullet, which stops at a handful of stations between The City and San Jose, will be suspended. Additionally, trains will be single-tracking between Palo Alto and Mountain View stations.
“We want to make sure that we at BART make policies that have the outcomes and impact that our intent means for (them) to have”
Caltrain encourages riders, including San Francisco Giants fans traveling to Oracle Park, to check the schedule to ensure that they arrive to their destinations on time.
The agency's electrification project, which is the first of its kind in North America, aims to improve riders' experience by increasing the number of trains and modernizing service, as well as adding new safety elements.
New trains will be equipped with on board displays that show digital trip information. They will also have increased storage capacities, baby-changing tables, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.
Additionally, Caltrain says its electrification will "help meet ambitious regional and state climate action goals by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and relieving traffic congestion." Noise and air pollution will also be reduced.
The project will also "set the framework for California's future High Speed Rail network," which will run on the agency's corridor.