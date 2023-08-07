Caltrain electric car

The new electric trains will feature on-board displays with digital trip information, increased storage capacities, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.

 Courtesy of Caltrain

The next eighteen days will bring a slew of changes to your weekday Caltrain commute.

Starting today, Caltrain is reducing its weekday service through Aug. 25 as part of its effort to electrify its service. During the next 18 days, crews will install and test signal systems in San Francisco and poles and wires along the rail line’s entire corridor. Regular weekday service is expected to resume on Aug. 28

