The next eighteen days will bring a slew of changes to your weekday Caltrain commute.
Starting today, Caltrain is reducing its weekday service through Aug. 25 as part of its effort to electrify its service. During the next 18 days, crews will install and test signal systems in San Francisco and poles and wires along the rail line’s entire corridor. Regular weekday service is expected to resume on Aug. 28
Caltrain will run 90 trains per weekday as part of its reduced service, a 13% decrease from the standard 104 trains. Peak hour service is being pared down — three trains will run per hour in each direction — and Baby Bullet service is being suspended.
Additionally, northbound and southbound trains passing through San Francisco will share a single track, meaning your usual stop could be on an entirely different platform.
The service modifications will cause many trains to depart a few minutes earlier than the regular schedule, according to the rail line. Caltrain created a temporary schedule that riders can use to plan their trips if their train is affected.
“We thank our riders for their patience and understanding as we complete work on the Caltrain Electrification project, which will significantly improve our service,” she added.
The electrification of Caltrain’s corridor, which involves transitioning diesel trains and their infrastructure to an electrification system, is the first in North America. In addition to modernizing service, Caltrain said the undertaking would allow it to increase the number of trains and add new safety elements.
Its fleet of electric trains will feature on-board displays with trip information, and include increased storage, baby-changing tables, Wi-Fi and power outlets for every seat.