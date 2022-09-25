CALTRAIN UNVEILS NEW ELECTRIC TRAINS

Electric Caltrain revealed September 24, 2022. 

The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday — and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green.

Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station on Fourth Street at an event for reporters, employees and agency directors. After speeches from officials including Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo and California Senator Scott Wiener, attendees got a chance to climb aboard and check out one of the two trains on display.

