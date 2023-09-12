Caltrain fares will not increase for the next two years.
The commuter rail line’s board of directors adopted the new price structure on Monday, which will raise fares by 25 cents on July 1, 2025 and a further 25 cents two years later.
Last May, Caltrain officials set a 50-cent fare increase for this July, and another one for July 1, 2027. The agency in June announced it would freeze prices for at least the remainder of the year, the last before Caltrain’s electric train service begins.
Caltrain officials said they believe the move will give ridership more time to grow as the agency continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Average weekday ridership exceeded 20,000 in June and July, crossing that threshold for the first time since the pandemic. The rail line said Monday that ridership is 21% higher than it was this time last year. Caltrain’s weekday average in July was 28% of the same month in 2019.
Caltrain's ridership lags far behind other Bay Area transit agencies, which haven’t taken a uniform approach to fare increases as they all stare down major budget deficits in the coming years. The BART Board of Directors approved 5.5% fare increases for each of the next two years in June, while the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency in 2022 froze Muni fares through 2024.
Caltrain predicted the fare changes will increase by $1.1 million over the next three years. Agency officials said in June that they projected a budget deficit of $33 million in the 2026 fiscal year, and $58 million the following year.
Beginning July 1, 2025, adult base fares will increase from $3.75 to $4, and from $1.75 to $2 for eligible discount riders. A year later, the cost of a zone upgrade will rise from $2.25 to $2.50 for adults and from $1 to $1.25 for eligible discount riders. On July 1, 2027, the base fare will increase from $4 to $4.25 for adult riders.
@jamesbewriting
News Producer
