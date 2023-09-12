Caltrain Station ticket machine

Caltrain's ticket machines, like those pictured above, won't charge increased fares for the next two years. 

 Andrew Nash/Wikimedia Commons

Caltrain fares will not increase for the next two years.

The commuter rail line’s board of directors adopted the new price structure on Monday, which will raise fares by 25 cents on July 1, 2025 and a further 25 cents two years later.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting