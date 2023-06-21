Caltrain won't increase fares next month after all.
Officials with the commuter rail line announced on Wednesday that Caltrain's current fares would remain in place through the end of the year, delaying its planned 50-cent base fare increase originally scheduled for July 1.
Like its peer agencies around the Bay Area and across the state, Caltrain faces a deeply uncertain financial future after federal COVID-19 relief funds ran out and amid state lawmakers' budget negotiations that could significantly cut public transit spending.
Caltrain said in April its projected deficit in the 2026 fiscal year is $33 million, followed by $57 million in the next one.
The rail line's ridership also lags behind other transit agencies in the region. In April, Caltrain's average weekday ridership (18,621) was 27.7% of February 2020 levels (67,218) and 27.4% of the April 2019 average (68,000).
San Francisco played a seminal role in the lives of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This week, a new opera about the couple debuts
During that same month, Muni averaged about 61% of February 2020 and April 2019 ridership. BART, meanwhile, was at 42% of its pre-pandemic baseline.
Caltrain serves the Peninsula and the South Bay, where in-person office attendance lags behind even The City.
Although major Silicon Valley employers have pushed for more in-person work, Kastle Systems's most recent data showed 39% office attendance in San Jose, compared to 45% in San Francisco.
Still, given its reliance on ridership revenue, Caltrain continues to operate what the agency says is its busiest weekday schedule ever. Caltrain runs 104 trains during the week, while also offering a 20% discount on monthly passes loaded onto a Clipper card for the remainder of the year.
The agency is also moving forward to electrify its rail lines, beginning tests down the Peninsula earlier this month. Caltrain will hold tours of its electric trains in The City later this year.
Passenger service is set to begin at some point in 2024. Whether a fare increase precedes it remains to be seen.