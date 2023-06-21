Caltrain rider buys ticket 2019

A Caltrain rider pays his fare at a ticket machine at the station on King and 4th Street on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The rail line won't hike fares this year as was previously scheduled. 

 Lola Chase/Special to The Examiner

Caltrain won't increase fares next month after all. 

Officials with the commuter rail line announced on Wednesday that Caltrain's current fares would remain in place through the end of the year, delaying its planned 50-cent base fare increase originally scheduled for July 1.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite