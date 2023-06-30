Caltrain line at Fourth and King

A Caltrain chartered by the San Jose Earthquakes will depart 4th and King station on Saturday, taking supporters to the California Clásico for free. 

Caltrain and a pair of San Francisco bars are trying to get locals in the spirit for a major soccer match on the Peninsula. 

The regional rail line will shuttle fans from The City to Stanford Stadium for the California Clásico on Saturday, when the San Jose Earthquakes host the rival Los Angeles Galaxy at 7:30 p.m.

