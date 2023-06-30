Caltrain and a pair of San Francisco bars are trying to get locals in the spirit for a major soccer match on the Peninsula.
The regional rail line will shuttle fans from The City to Stanford Stadium for the California Clásico on Saturday, when the San Jose Earthquakes host the rival Los Angeles Galaxy at 7:30 p.m.
Anyone with tickets to the match can ride a special "Quakes Train" — which leaves San Francisco's 4th and King station and 5:28 p.m. and arrives at Stanford Stadium at 6:17 — for free. The train will also stop at the 22nd Street, South San San Francisco, Millbrae, San Mateo, Hillsdale, Redwood City, Menlo Park and Palo Alto stations en route to the match.
"Caltrain is proud to partner with the Earthquakes to ensure fans get get to and from the game conveniently and safely," said Dan Lieberman, tthe rail line's public affairs specialist, in a statement. "If you're looking for a big crowd, there's no better way to get one than chartering a train."
Two San Francisco bars — SoMa's Local Tap and the Sea Star in Dogpatch — will serve as meet-up points for fans ahead of the chartered train leaving The City.
Local Tap told The Examiner that the sports bar will serve fans $5 draft beers from local breweries, as well as a "Terremoto" (earthquake) margarita made with Jose Cuervo Especial. The Examiner is awaiting comment from the Sea Star, and both bars will have Earthquakes-themed giveaways.
After the match, fans returning on the "Quakes Train" will be able to stay for the postgame fireworks, according to Lieberman. The train will leave the Stanford station at 10:30 p.m., making all weekend stops on its way back to San Francisco. Otherwise, Caltrain is running regular weekend service before and after the match.
Stanford Stadium, which seats 50,000 fans and 32,000 more than the Earthquakes' regular home of PayPal Park, first held a 'Quakes-Galaxy match in 2012. Since then, San Jose has hosted its SoCal rivals at the college football venue just about every summer.
Before Saturday's match, the Earthquakes will honor the U.S. women's soccer team ahead of next month's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Kelly O'Hara, Alana Cook, Andi Sullivan and Naomi Girma — Stanford alumna who all made the 23-player roster — are expected to attend.
At halftime, Too $hort, Mistah FAB and LaRussell will perform in a show honoring 50 years of hip-hop. DJ Chuy Gomez will perform live before the game, as well as youth performers and dancers from Hip Hop for Change, an Oakland nonprofit that aims to use hip-hop to educate young people and empower marginalized Bay Area communities.