A group of lawmakers, transit agencies environmental advocates, business and labor leaders gathered together on Tuesday to urge California's forthcoming budget to include critical funding for BART, Caltrain, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and other agencies facing looming fiscal crises.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest budget proposal maintained some $2 billion in cuts to public transit capital funding, lacking the transportation lifeline that advocates have said is increasingly necessary as federal and state COVID-19 assistance dries up.
"If the Governor & Legislature allow public transportation to crater by failing to throw our transit systems a lifeline, California's housing policy will be upended," San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Transit is absolutely essential to a sustainable & successful housing policy."
At the press conference, held in Sacramento outside the California Environmental Protection Agency headquarters, Wiener emphasized that the state would not meet its environmental goals if public transportation were to fail.
Lack of public transit would lead to increased carbon emissions as more people are forced to drive, according to Wiener.
This comes after a report last week released by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office showed that California had hit a major milestone in its goal to having 100% of the state's electricity generated by clean energy by 2045. The report showed that in 2021, 59% of the state's electricity was generated by renewable energy and zero-carbon resources.
Not only would climate goals suffer, but Wiener said housing, quality of life and the economy all would, too.
"Left unchecked, these budget shortfalls will cause devastating and possibly permanent damage to our public transportation systems," he said.
SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin told the San Francisco Chronicle that the agency could cut 20 lines beginning this summer. BART, meanwhile, is facing its own "fiscal cliff."
BART Board of Directors President Janice Li and Bob Powers said last week that, absent more funding, the agency's cuts would include trans running just once every hour, no weeknight service after 9 p.m., no weekend service, reduced airport service and the shuttering of entire stations and lines.
"We need this funding to prevent devastating service cuts that would turn away riders and send transit into a death spiral," BART Director Rebecca Saltzman tweeted ahead of the press conference.
Wiener said cuts like those BART has proposed could lead to a "transit death spiral," in which fewer people ride public transportation, agencies generate fewer revenue and more cuts are made.
"This is a do or die moment for public transportation in California," he said.
The majority of people who rely on public transportation are elderly, young or low-income. According to BART, around two thirds of BART riders are not white. A little under half do not have a vehicle, and 31% have an income of $50,000 or lower.
But even those who drive everywhere will be affected by this, according to Wiener, with more people flooding roadways without an alternative.
"Whether or not you take transit, it is in everyone's interest to make sure that we are not increasing the congestion in our roadways," he said.
California is struggling with a $31.5 billion deficit this year, and the budget needs to be passed by June 15. In addition to $2 billion cuts, Newsom's proposal also reduces matching federal funding.
While policymakers in the California Assembly and Senate have made proposals to help counter the cuts, Wiener said they're not nearly enough to meet the funding gap.
"What they will do is reverse the governor's $2 billion proposed infrastructure cut for transit — that's a good thing — but then cannibalize that money to use it for operations," he said. "Not providing nearly enough operational funding to actually solve the fiscal cliff."