People commuting home after work at the Embarcadero BART Station in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A group of lawmakers, transit agencies environmental advocates, business and labor leaders gathered together on Tuesday to urge California's forthcoming budget to include critical funding for BART, Caltrain, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and other agencies facing looming fiscal crises.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest budget proposal maintained some $2 billion in cuts to public transit capital funding, lacking the transportation lifeline that advocates have said is increasingly necessary as federal and state COVID-19 assistance dries up.

