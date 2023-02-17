Bird scooter in San Francisco

Bird's flock of electric scooters are leaving San Francisco, blaming regulators on the way out.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Bird says its flock of much-maligned electric scooters is leaving The City, blaming San Francisco regulators for clipping its wings months after the company said it was in danger of going bankrupt.

Bird told The Examiner in a statement on Friday that it's "ceasing operations this week" and its 1,500 scooters will be relocated to other markets after the company said it was unable to reach an agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency over "changes to the regulations to enable Bird and other providers to operate more successfully."

