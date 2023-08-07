Expansion of Bay Wheels bike share stations on Pompei Circle at John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park

Expansion of Bay Wheels bike share stations on Pompei Circle at John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Golden Gate Park just got some new wheels.

On Monday, The City’s Bay Wheels program expanded into the park with eight new bike share stations, just in time for one of the park’s biggest events of the year – Outside Lands.

