Golden Gate Park just got some new wheels.
On Monday, The City’s Bay Wheels program expanded into the park with eight new bike share stations, just in time for one of the park’s biggest events of the year – Outside Lands.
“This added benefit that's going to exist will help people who come from outside the city who are coming to see the concert,” Janelle Wong, the executive director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, told The Examiner.
After years of being barred due to possible conflicts with the other bike rental companies operating within the park, Bay Wheels, which began in 2013 and is operated by Lyft, has finally debuted within park boundaries.
“Bike shares and the pods have been essentially banned from the park prior to essentially today,” said Wong. “You would get a fine if you parked it within the perimeter of Golden Gate Park.”
People could always ride bikes through the park; they just couldn’t park there. But when John F. Kennedy Drive became an official car-free promenade in November 2022, it encouraged more bike riders into the park, said Wong. And eventually, bike shares like Bay Wheels.
Along with the convenience the new stations will provide, Wong hopes that easier access to bikes will help bridge gaps between the Sunset and Richmond neighborhoods, which buttress Golden Gate Park.
“The hope is that this will sort of continue to encourage folks in both the Outer Richmond and Outer Sunset to continue to approve the bike share stations,” said Wong. “That will hopefully create connectivity on both sides of those neighborhoods.”
The new bikes arrive just a year after the dust settled over the contentious decision to keep John F. Kennedy Drive car-free even as other pandemic-era restrictions were lifted.The debate pit bike advocates and environmental groups against the de Young Museum and disability advocates who wanted to keep the boulevard open to drivers.
But now, San Francisco officials hope that expanding bike share service in the park will increase access to the de Young, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Gardens of Golden Gate Park, among other attractions.
“One of the magical things about Golden Gate Park is the sheer amount of history, nature, recreation, art, science, and music tucked into every corner of its 1,000+ acres,” said Phil Ginsburg, the general manager for the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department in Monday’s release. “For the first time, visitors can hop on a bike at multiple points in the park and seek out all of its treasures.”
Residents are hopeful about increased accessibility, too. “I've been waiting for bike shares since it started out here in the outer Sunset,” said Wong.
Four more stations will be added in the coming weeks, along with the eight launched on Monday, according to a release issued by Mayor London Breed’s office.
Five classic bike share stations and seven virtual stations will be located from east of the Conservatory of Flowers to near Ocean Beach, according to the release, spread out along John F. Kennedy Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, as well as at Spreckels Lake, Stow Lake and Bowling Green Drive north of the parking lot.
“People being able to ride their bike safely and have access to Golden Gate Park with their bikes in a safe manner allows for even more people to utilize many of the attractions in Golden Gate Park,” said Wong.