San Francisco Bay Ferry's discounted prices have been mostly locked in for the next five years.  

San Francisco Bay Ferry's temporarily discounted fares are (mostly) here to stay.

After slashing fares 30% across the system two years ago as part of its pandemic recovery program, the SF Bay Ferry on Monday said those discounted fares will only incrementally increase over the next five years. 

