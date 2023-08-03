Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Drivers who have used any Bay Area toll bridges or Express Lanes are eligible for debt relief with two new Metropolitan Transportation Commission's programs. 

Two new programs from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) will give a clean slate to drivers who may be saddled with debt from outstanding tolls, penalties and fees.

The first is geared toward low-income drivers with outstanding toll debt, while the second program gives full or partial one-time violation penalty waivers to any customer, regardless of income.

