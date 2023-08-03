Two new programs from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) will give a clean slate to drivers who may be saddled with debt from outstanding tolls, penalties and fees.
The first is geared toward low-income drivers with outstanding toll debt, while the second program gives full or partial one-time violation penalty waivers to any customer, regardless of income.
Leslie Lara-Enriquez, the MTC’s assistant director of public engagement, said the Commission previously stopped sending fines or reporting outstanding fees to the California Department of Motor Vehicles during the onset of the pandemic.
These operations are set to resume and the MTC wanted to give drivers an opportunity to square away any tickets they might have accumulated during that time, she said.
“We've been working on addressing issues of equity related to penalties for a while now. We reduced the penalty amounts recently and so this is also part of the Commission’s commitment to equity,” said Lara-Enriquez.
The MTC first reduced its penalties in January 2022 as part of a major policy change adapted under its tolling equity action plan. The penalty for first violation notices dropped from $25 to $5 while the penalty for second violation notices decreased from $70 to $15.
Low-income drivers who received a violation on Bay Area bridges or Express Lanes can apply online or fill out a paper application to be enrolled in the payment plan.
The Bay Area Toll Payment Plan was enacted last month under AB 2594 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).
At the time, Ting’s office said that toll penalties disproportionately affected workers who could not afford their outstanding invoices, especially when they escalated due to nonpayment.
The pandemic exacerbated the issue as toll collectors were temporarily removed from their booths, meaning drivers had to pay electronically or wait for an invoice to come in the mail.
To qualify for the Bay Area Toll Payment Plan, a driver must have at least $100 in tolls, fees, and violation penalties after receiving any waivers. You must make a first payment of 50% of tolls owed or $100, whichever is lower. At that point, the hold on your vehicle registration will be released, and you can renew it.
As part of the second program, the MTC and a handful of other toll agencies offer all customers full or partial one-time violation penalty waivers.
The MTC’s Bay Area Toll Authority, its Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority unit and Golden Gate Bridge will waive all penalties associated with toll violations on a one-time basis.
Alternately, the Alameda County Transportation Commission, San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority and the Valley Transportation Authority each will waive one penalty per customer for toll violations incurred on their Express Lane facilities.
The waivers are available to customers through September 2024. To get yours or find out if you have any overdue violations, call FasTrak’s customer service line (877-229-8655) and pay all outstanding tolls and any DMV fees owed.
Additionally, eligible customers who opt into a payment plan must make their first payment to receive their waiver.