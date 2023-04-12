I880

Solo drivers who are approved for the initiative will receive a 50% discount off posted tolls, while two-person carpools will receive 75% off.

 Metropolitan Transportation Commission

One of the Bay Area’s busiest freeways is now more accessible and affordable for underserved communities.

The Metro Transportation Commission launched a pilot program last week offering reduced toll rates for low-income families across its express lanes on I-880.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong