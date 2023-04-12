One of the Bay Area’s busiest freeways is now more accessible and affordable for underserved communities.
The Metro Transportation Commission launched a pilot program last week offering reduced toll rates for low-income families across its express lanes on I-880.
Solo drivers who are approved for the initiative, named “The Express Lanes START Program,” will receive a 50% discount on posted tolls, while two-person carpools will receive 75% off. The corridor’s express lanes are already free for all drivers with three or more people in their vehicle.
To be eligible for the program, you must be a Bay Area resident whose household income is no more than 200% of the federal poverty line, approximately $60,000, before taxes, for a family of four. Visit the MTC's website for a full breakdown of eligible income levels based on the number of people per household.
The reduced tolls will apply across the entirety of I-880’s express lanes, which extend 20 miles in the northbound direction from the Alameda-Santa Clara County line to Lewelling Boulevard in San Lorenzo, and about 25 miles in the southbound direction from Hegenberger Road in Oakland to the Alameda-Santa Clara County line.
The special rates do not apply to any other Bay Area express lane or bridge toll.
“MTC has a long history of serving low-income residents through community-based planning and other outreach programs,” MTC board member and Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci said in a release. “Express Lanes START demonstrates an expanding commitment to make commuting in the Bay Area more affordable to a wider group of people, and we want to get the word out so those who qualify take advantage of this pilot program.”
The program is only active on a trial basis. It will run for 18 months, with an evaluation of the program to cover its first 12 months of operation, at which point MTC will determine whether it will continue.