As Memorial Day weekend draws closer, major airports in the Bay Area are gearing up for the start of a busy summer.
San Francisco International Airport is forecasting 140,000 travelers on May 26, which the airline industry considers the first day of the summer travel season.
According to spokesperson Doug Yakel, this is comparable to what SFO has seen throughout May, as the airport has reached or exceeded 140,000 passengers multiple times this month.
Between now and Memorial Day, SFO expects about 500,000 travelers to pass through its checkpoints, which is about 85% of what the airport saw over Memorial Day weekend in 2019.
Travelers are advised to get to the airport two hours prior to departure for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights. They're also encouraged to take public transit or ride-hailing services this weekend, as parking garages are expected to hit capacity.
Oakland International Airport expects approximately 130,000 travelers to pass through the airport for the holiday weekend, with May 26 and May 29 being the busiest days.
Parking is available in all of the airport's passenger parking lots, but travelers can still reserve their space ahead of time.
San Jose Mineta International Airport's Memorial Day holiday travel period runs from May 25 through June 2. The airport expects its busiest day to be May 26. Flights are expected to be full throughout the nine-day travel period. Parking reservations and real-time parking availability status are available on the airport's website.