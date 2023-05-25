27288304_web1_211123-SFE-SFOCOVID_4

Travelers are encouraged to arrive to the airport two hours prior to departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.  

As Memorial Day weekend draws closer, major airports in the Bay Area are gearing up for the start of a busy summer. 

San Francisco International Airport is forecasting 140,000 travelers on May 26, which the airline industry considers the first day of the summer travel season. 

