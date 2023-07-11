Several high-density mixed-use developments in BART’s pipeline could go up on the transit agency’s property in the coming years thanks to a new infusion of state funding approved earlier this month.
BART received more than $3.5 million from Gov. Gavin Newsom to help build affordable housing projects on its land to address the state’s housing shortage and climate goals. Part of the Regional Early Action Planning grants program, the funding builds upon a $125 million grant awarded in 2019 to eligible regional governments and other entities.
BART will use the money to continue funding transit-oriented development, which aims to build the agency’s ridership base while supporting local economic development efforts.
The agency, which owns more than 250 acres of developable land at 27 stations across four counties, previously set a goal to build 20,000 homes — with 35% being priced as affordable — and 4.5 million square feet of commercial space on its property by 2040.
There are currently six projects in the planned or pre-development phase.
In a statement, Gustavo Velasquez, the director of the California Department of Housing & Community Development, said the “grants will make possible the development of significant affordable housing near transit hubs, connecting vulnerable Californians to opportunity and moving the state toward its climate goals by reducing vehicle traffic.”
A BART spokesperson said the agency will use this new round of funding to create a loan program to finance the construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing projects.
Ex // Top Stories
After a test run with confusingly coincidental origins, a massive blue laser will once again shine in Nob Hill this month
The sheer depravity of SF's Barbary Coast was legendary, writes Examiner columnist Gary Kamiya
The new rate goes into effect for part-time and full-time employees on July 1
The East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation will be the first loan recipient. The agency has plans to develop an affordable housing project for Oakland seniors on the Lake Merritt BART parking lot.
The Oaklandside reported that more than 200 of the 557 new apartments built would be priced for low-income residents. The project also includes plans to build a 500,000-square-foot office tower, along with retail and daycare.
“Developers are not able to use the land to secure the loans as it is still within BART’s control,” said Abby Thorne-Lyman, BART’s director of real estate and property development. “This challenge is greater for BART land because of the larger scale of BART development and higher pre-developmental cost.’
“BART envisions that this loan fund could help address this barrier and help smaller scale nonprofit developers compete for BART land,” she said.
Once building permits have been secured and construction has begun, EBALDC will begin repaying its loan. Officials hope that money can be used to support future projects in its pipeline, some of which include constructing 750 affordable housing units at El Cerrito Plaza and creating new housing to complement North Berkeley’s residential neighborhood, as well as future planned housing projects, such as one at Rockridge station.
The strategic placement of housing near BART stations is intended to help the agency bolster its ridership while reducing congestion, vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the number of cars on the road.
The City of Oakland was also among the awardees, receiving $10 million in funding from the state that could be used for transit-oriented projects. Thorne-Lyman said this grant will help Oakland move along the Mandela station project, which hopes to add 762 residential units and numerous other housing projects in West Oakland.