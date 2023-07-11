Lake Merritt BART rendering

A rendering of Lake Merritt BART station Building A, a residential tower that will hold roughly 360 of 557 apartment units. 

 Courtesy of PYATOK

Several high-density mixed-use developments in BART’s pipeline could go up on the transit agency’s property in the coming years thanks to a new infusion of state funding approved earlier this month.

BART received more than $3.5 million from Gov. Gavin Newsom to help build affordable housing projects on its land to address the state’s housing shortage and climate goals. Part of the Regional Early Action Planning grants program, the funding builds upon a $125 million grant awarded in 2019 to eligible regional governments and other entities.

